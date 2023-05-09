With the summer fast approaching, you may well be looking forward to a foreign holiday.

We have yet to hear whether we will see a repeat of last summer’s hellish combination of staff shortages and industrial action at the UK’s airports and ports. But there are signs that some disruptive strikes will be taking place over the coming months, after Ryanair and Jet2 both warned of industrial action.

The Passport Office is in the middle of major strike action, which looks set to lead to a backlog of applications. To make matters worse, scammers are seeking to take advantage of the situation. More train strikes are also on the way.

As if these domestic issues aren’t enough, there are concerns British holidaymakers could be caught up in disruption abroad. For example, in Spain - the most popular destination for UK tourists - there are official UK government warnings of a “heightened risk” of forest fires in the country amid the extreme heatwave it’s experiencing.

With all of these problems threatening to derail holidays, you may be considering what travel insurance policy to go for. But what does a good policy look like? Here’s what you need to know.

Why do you need travel insurance?

Most holidays pass by without any major issues. But, as with anything in life, accidents happen and things can go wrong. Travel insurance is there to make sure that you don’t get bankrupted by any problems you face - be they medical or otherwise.

UK tourists will be hoping for fewer queues at airports this summer (image: Getty Images)

On the medical front, injuries can be extremely expensive for anyone who doesn’t have travel insurance. While UK tourists can receive state-provided healthcare in EU countries if they have a GHIC card, many nations may charge eye-watering fees. Those outside of Europe, especially in the USA, can prove to be even more expensive.

According to examples provided by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) - the industry body for the firms who provide travel insurance - costs can easily add up to five or six figures for medical care and return travel to the UK. In an instance one of its members had seen, a person who fell over while on holiday in Spain ended up needing emergency care and repatriation, with the cost coming in at £124,000.

There are also horrendous costs if you die abroad but don’t have a travel insurance policy. It could leave your family facing a bill that runs well into the thousands to repatriate your body at a time when they will be grieving.

As well as financial support for the above, travel insurance can cover you for cancellations and lost or stolen luggage. Again, having an insurance policy could save you a lot of money in these instances.

What does a good travel insurance policy look like?

According to the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) a good travel insurance policy will cover you for any medical expenses, cancellation charges, or lost luggage. Here is a quick runthrough of what ABTA says you should look out for:

Medical expenses

First and foremost, ABTA recommends going for a policy that offers a minimum of £2 million for medical cover in Europe and £5 million worldwide.

Most policies should cover the following: emergency medical treatment, medication, any repatriation, emergency accommodation, the cost of someone travelling out to wherever you are in the world if your doctor recommends it. The organisation urges people to check the small print of any policy to make sure these things are included.

You need specific travel insurance if you want to go bungee jumping on holiday (image: Getty Images)

A key point to note is that you won’t be covered for any medical expenses you face if you injure yourself or lose something while drunk, or if you come to grief while taking part in extreme sports or activities, like skiing or bungee jumping. However, you can get specific insurance which will cover you.

Cancellation charges

People can fall unwell at any time and the current economic climate means job security is by no means guaranteed.

A good travel insurance policy will cover you if these issues mean you have to cancel your holiday, ABTA says. Cancellation charges should also be covered by your insurer if you have a family bereavement, an unexpected pregnancy, jury service, or some form of home emergency, like a fire.

Not all flight cancellations are covered by travel insurance, for example if your flight is cancelled and then rescheduled (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The policy you take out ought to cover you if your flight gets cancelled due to bad weather (for further information on your consumer rights if your flight is cancelled or delayed, NationalWorld has an explainer that will help you out). And if any strike action takes place that you were not aware of at the time of your booking, you should be covered for it.

The travel agents association also recommends taking a policy out as soon as you have booked a holiday, as you can never predict when misfortune will hit.

Another thing to note is that you should cancel your holiday if the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has advised against all but essential travel to the country you are visiting. If you still go, you will not be covered by your insurer. Make sure you check what the current FCDO advice is before you book and once again before you travel.

NationalWorld asked ABTA whether the Foreign Office’s warning about the potential for forest fires in Spain this summer could count as advice not to travel. But it said tourists should still be insured despite the warning.

Spain is currently in the middle of an intense heatwave (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Lost luggage and belongings

When you take out a travel insurance policy, ABTA suggests you work out the value of the items you’re likely to take on holiday with you. You should then make sure your figure is under the level of the financial cover the policy says it will pay out.

As well as the headline figure, you should also be wary of where the policy says your personal belongings will be covered. Some providers may not cover you at certain points of your holiday, with ABTA recommending you opt for cover that applies to your baggage throughout your time away.

A good policy will cover individual valuable items, lost and stolen items or money. But it will only pay out if you have taken enough care to ensure your belongings are as safe as they reasonably can be - for example, you haven’t left them lying around while in a public place.