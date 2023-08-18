Passengers are being warned to brace for substantial delays and disruptions to flights

Ground staff working for a major airline have announced strike action that is set to cause “huge disruption” at London Luton airport.

Workers for Wizz Air will be striking for three days as a result of a complete collapse in industrial relations.

Wizz Air’s base has been located at Luton Airport since 2017 and it is now the airport’s second largest operator. Passengers flying with Wizz Air have been warned to expect significant disruption.

More than 80 Unite Union members will stage three initial days of strike action with the first 24-hour strike taking place on Wednesday 30 August followed by further walk outs on 6 September and 13 September.

Unite regional officer Richard Gates said: "The strikes will cause huge disruption to Wizz’s schedule but GH London has brought this dispute on itself."

According to Unite, the dispute is a result of GH London Ground Handling Services Ltd, the company which employs the ground staff, continually targeting and threatening a Unite rep with disciplinary action.

The union also cites the use of CCTV and audio recording of workers in break rooms without agreement, the company’s failure to follow its own disciplinary and grievance process, the disproportionate use of discipline against ethnic minority employees and its failure to pay wages in full and on time as reasons for workers going on strike.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said GH London’s conduct “is appalling” and its “workers deserve to be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace and the company’s behaviour falls far below that standard.”

She added: “Unite always puts the jobs, pay and conditions of its members first and the workers at GH London will be receiving the union’s unflinching support.”

The strikes impacting Luton come as walkouts set to impact Gatwick Airport this weekend were cancelled last minute due to an improved pay offer.

However, strikes still could take place at Gatwick Airport over the August Bank Holiday from Friday 25 August until Monday 28 August if workers reject the latest pay offer.

Unite told NationalWorld that if the strikes do go ahead there will be “substantial disruption”.

The strike by Red Handling staff had been due to affect ground handling for Norse Atlantic, Norwegian, Delta, TAP Air Portugal, and Saudi.