Hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers will be impacted if strikes go ahead next weekend

Gatwick Airport strikes set to take place this weekend have been called off “as an act of good faith” after workers received a “significantly improved” pay offer.

The four-day strike by workers employed by ground handling company Red Handling, members of union Unite, was due to begin this morning (Friday 18 August) and run through to Monday (21 August).

It was expected to impact 216 flights and around 45,000 passengers. Unite regional officer Dominic Rothwell previously said it would “cause serious delays and disruption across Gatwick”.

However, late on Wednesday (16 August) workers received a revised offer which will now be balloted on the proposed deal.

Mr Rothwell said its Unite’s members will “decide whether the deal on the table meets their expectations.”

If the workers reject the latest pay offer, further strike action is planned over the bank holiday weekend from Friday 25 August until Monday 28 August.

Major UK airport faces ‘substantial disruption’ over bank holiday. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Unite told NationalWorld that if the strikes do go ahead there will be “substantial disruption”.

The strike by Red Handling staff had been due to affect ground handling for Norse Atlantic, Norwegian, Delta, TAP Air Portugal, and Saudi.

This means that if the strike goes ahead over the upcoming bank holiday weekend, there will be widespread disruption to flights and passengers at Gatwick Airport.

Previously a Gatwick spokesperson said the airport “will support the airlines affected – who hold the contracts with Red Handling – with their contingency plans to ensure that as many flights as possible operate as scheduled.”

London Gatwick will also face disruption over the bank holiday weekend due to the next round of national rail strikes which begin on Saturday 26 August.

The Gatwick Express service will not run, and only a skeleton service with reduced hours will operate on Thameslink and Southern. The same pattern is expected during a second walk-out by members of the RMT union on Saturday 2 September.

The cancellation of the strike by Red Handling staff at Gatwick Airport comes after separate strike action by staff employed by Wilson James, which operates the passenger assistance programme at the airport, was also scrapped.