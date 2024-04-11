The award winning Mystery Guides company has combined the owner Jack Wells’ love for history with an affection for puzzles to create a UK wide escape room.

The newest guide is based in Norwich and challenges adventurers to solve clues to track down a lost canary within the city. However, there are many other locations, each with their own historical storyline and quirks. The guides cover most cities across the UK including London, York, Birmingham, Sheffield and many more.

The adventures include an item of historical significance going missing, sending participants on a mission to unearth its hiding place, while learning about the individual history of the town.

Mr Wells said: "Participants read maps, unravel clues, decode symbols, decipher cryptic messages and follow a trail that leads to the truth all while enjoying a fact-filled tour of the city and discovering its amazing history and secret hidden gems.”

There is also a chance on their website to vote for new places for the puzzle to include as well as four new cities available for pre order. Mr Wells said that as a child he remembered walking the cobbled street of Portsmouth with his Dad, and this love for historical explanation never left him.

“As well as creating fun days out, I care deeply about creating lasting memories with those we love,” says Wells.