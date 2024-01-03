Operation, Buckaroo and other nostalgic board games you might remember playing

The board game market is expected to be worth $40 billion within the next five years - here's a look back at some favourites from years gone by

In today's digital world, many traditional ways of entertaining ourselves may seem quite redundant. You're more likely to see children glued to an iPad or smartphone, than see them playing with physical toys. But that being said, nothing can beat the buzz of a board game.

And the figures seem to prove this as by the end of 2022, the board game market was worth $19.93 billion. That number is expected to reach $40 billion within the next five years too. And it's easy to see why. Board games are not reliant on good wifi, and many are not limited to certain numbers. They're accessible to all and provide enthralling fun for groups of friends and family.

But what about the board games of bygone years? Which ones, perhaps less prominent today, do you remember playing in previous decades? NationalWorld takes a look back at 7 nostalgic board games.

Kerplunk

A personal favourite of mine. Likely because it's one of the only board games I had any knack for. Kerplunk is the board game of sticks and marbles and essentially - much like Jenga - who can cause the least amount of mess. Carefully assessing which sticks to pull out of the tube full of marbles never gets old. And neither does the crash of marbles in failure.

Operation

This one is an unforgettable classic and maker of any aspiring medical professional. Operation takes skill, steady hands, and a whole lot of patience. The family favourite sees players attempt to "operate" on Cavity Sam using tweezers. Complete a challenge and earn money. The player accumulating the most money wins.

Buckaroo

This one isn't technically a board game but you'll find it on the same aisle as Scrabble and Monopoly. Buckaroo is a game full of suspense, relief, and explosive action. It was a surprise every time the donkey bucked. Every. Single. Time.

Doh Nutters

There's simply nothing to hate about this game. You dress up as an elephant and pick up doughnuts. Oh to be in the room when the idea for this one was first pitched. I mean, what's not to love about it?

Guess Who

Is she old? Is she wearing glasses? This guessing game had us all slamming down cards of imaginary people in true anger. The game sees two players go head-to-head to guess which person their opponent has picked from a selection.

Mouse Trap

Another favourite of mine. Mouse Trap had it all and for me, the fun lay in the need to build the game first. Once the cage is balanced on top of the yellow pole, players take turns to move their mouse around the board and chase the cheese. Cheese as the prize was the ultimate icing on the cake.

Hungry Hippos