Workers at Heathrow and Alicante airport have announced strikes coinciding with the half term - set to cause disruption to flights

Chaos is set to hit Brits planning on travelling abroad over the October half term as strikes have been announced which will impact flights.

Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to holidaymakers hoping to travel to Spain over the October half term break as ground handlers in Spain have announced a series of strikes taking place between September and January.

While in October 170 baggage staff at Heathrow Airport, who conduct high-end maintenance and servicing of baggage carousels, will also strike over 13 separate days.

The strikes will coincide when schools break up for half term and are set to cause widespread delays and cancellations to flights causing more travel misery.

The October half term begins on Monday 30 October and ends on Friday 3 November.

Listed below is all the information you need to know about the Spanish and Heathrow Airport strikes that will impact travel over the October half term holiday.

Half term holidays set to be in chaos as airport workers announce strikes. (Photo: Lucy North/PA Wire)

When are Spanish airport workers striking?

Private security staff at Alicante-Elche airport have announced strikes over working conditions and pay.

Ilunion Seguridad employees will carry out ‘partial stoppages’ from 8:45 to 9:45am and 6 to 7pm affecting baggage checks.

A new alert on the Jet2 website warns: "We wanted to let you know that a Ground Handling strike action is taking place on the following dates listed below.

"This is supported by the Security service at Alicante airport and this may mean potential congestion in security. The strike will take place for one hour in the morning and evening, on the following dates. Please ensure you allow plenty of time to pass through the airport. All our flights are due to operate at the scheduled time of departure."

Listed are the dates Spanish airport workers will go on strike

September: 22 to 24, 26, 29, and 30

October: 1, 3, 6 to 15, 17, 20 to 22, 24, 27 to 29, and 31

November: 1 to 5, 7, 10 to 12, 14, 17 to 19, 21, 24 to 26, and 28

December: 1 to 10, 12, 15 to 17, 19, 22 to 31

January 2024: 1 to 14

When are Heathrow airport workers striking?

In October 170 baggage staff at Heathrow Airport will strike over 13 separate days.

Members of the Unite Union are striking over a pay dispute after they have rejected a below-inflation pay offer.

Unite previously said that if its members decided to launch the strike, it would “bring all terminals and airline baggage handling to a standstill”.

The strikes will be between 17:30 on 6 October and 6am on 9 October and for ten consecutive days starting on 20 October.