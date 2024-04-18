Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The highly anticipated new season of Bridgerton is almost with us. Set to be premiered in two parts, part one of Season 3 is due out on May 16 and part two on June 13 on Netflix.

To mark the occasion and in anticipation of its historical grandeur and formal garden vibes, cottages.com, has curated a round-up of Bridgerton-inspired properties perfect for a staycation in the UK. The properties include a Scottish retreat fit for royalty with an exclusive Victorian walled garden and private grounds, part of the Lochieheads Country Estate.

Another property is a sublime and spacious 17th-century house in a secluded Yorkshire setting, perfect for wedding celebrations or a special gathering with family and friends. The property is set on the stunning Broughton Estate.

So if you are looking for a staycation in the UK and are a fan of Bridgerton, or staying somewhere you feel like royalty, look no further! Listed below are the perfect Bridgerton-inspired properties for your next staycation in the UK.

Lochieheads House is set in the private grounds of the Lochieheads Country Estate. (Photo: Cottages.com)

This exclusive Victorian walled garden and private grounds is part of the Lochieheads Country Estate. Explore the apple orchard and walled garden in this highly sought-after holiday destination, ideal for large social and entertainment gatherings.

The house is furnished to an extremely high standard, has Starlink superfast internet, wood burning stoves, Sky TV with sports and kids’ packages, pool table room and bar. All six bedrooms have en-suites and high-pressure showers, dining for twelve guests in a formal dining room or informal dining in the breakfast bar and breakfast room next to the state of the art and bespoke designed kitchen. Within a short distance to Royal St Andrews, the home of golf, and the V&A museum or you could enjoy the towns and villages of Perthshire including Auchterarder and Gleneagles or take a day trip to Scotland’s Capital City, Edinburgh.

Price: A three-night stay in June for up to 12 people costs from £3,105.

Eden House is a sublime and spacious 17th-century house in a secluded Yorkshire setting. (Photo: Cottages.com)

A sublime and spacious 17th-century house in a secluded Yorkshire setting, perfect for wedding celebrations or a special gathering with family and friends. Eden House is set on the stunning Broughton Estate and has been refurbished in an uber-modern style, while retaining all its stately charm.

This magnificent detached house commands a secluded position, surrounded by the 3000-acre grounds of the Broughton Hall Estate... along with a few sheep! The huge, high ceilinged living room provides a stunning space for everyone to get together in one room. The kitchen is flooded with light thanks to the cathedral-style window and French doors. A simple relaxation/reading area at the bottom of two staircases provides a quiet retreat.

Outside, a sunken wood-fired hot tub for six guests provides further relaxation. You can even book a Land Rover Experience at the course on site (by direct arrangement with the owner). You can stroll along the canal through the woods or discover Norman history at Skipton Castle. An easy walk includes Gordale Scar, also a film location for Harry Potter.

Price: A three-night stay in June for up to 12 people costs from £4,465.

Burns’ Country, Farrer Cottage is set within the stunning Blairquhan Castle Estate. (Photo: Cottages.com)

Situated in the heart of Burns’ Country, Farrer Cottage is set within the stunning Blairquhan Castle Estate in a beautiful valley with the River Girvan winding through. Blairquhan Castle, a Regency era castle – just like Bridgerton – include stunning grounds that also feature in the Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes in Scotland, the national listing of significant gardens.

Used as a location for the Oscar winning film The Queen, starring Helen Mirren, Blairquhan has also featured in other TV shows. Inside, there’s a living room, kitchen area, three bedrooms, and a bathroom with separate shower. The beach is 10 miles away and there’s a shop, pub and restaurant within half a mile.

Price: A three-night stay in June for up to 6 people costs from £1,325 (was £1,548).

Estate Cottage is a Bridgerton-worthy pad in Norfolk. (Photo: James Rouse Photography)

A slightly more modest yet still Bridgerton-worthy pad includes Estate Cottage in Norfolk – a luxurious detached cottage. The cart shed offers table tennis for guests’ enjoyment or simply relax in the private electric hot tub for six. There are also many other luxurious touches including a roll-top bath, wood burner, beams and wooden floor, king-sized beds, Smart TV and welcome pack.

Surrounded by a natural habitat rich with bird and wildlife, roaming red deer and excellent bird watching. The park has links to public footpaths and bridal ways including Weavers Way, winding 61 miles through North Norfolk countryside.