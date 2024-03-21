Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s peak blossom period starts in March and continues through May making it a perfect idyllic time to take a staycation in the UK, especially with Easter fast approaching and the spring equinox beginning. After the daffodils have emerged in an impressive fashion, magnolias, cherry blossoms and rhododendrons will come.

The National Trust said blossoms will last longer this year despite recent cold snaps, thanks to a warm start to spring. Between March and May, the charity wants people to share their photos on social media with the hashtag #BlossomWatch as dedicated blossom events take place across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cottages.com has unveiled the best blossom-peeping locations along with some other gardens where you can find the “best of the season”. Each blossom spot has been paired with an idyllic self-catering cottage from Cornwall to Cumbria.

Listed below are properties you can book for a staycation, from Cottages.com, where you will be able to see beautiful blossoms.

Here are four "idyllic" UK staycations perfect to enjoy the "best" cherry blossoms and spring flowers. (Photo: Cottages.com)

Just two miles away from the National Botanic Gardens of Wales, within the grounds of the owner’s smallholding, this fantastic barn conversion boasts a roomy social space, underfloor heating and a cosy wood burner. Paxton View Barn is an attractive and airy detached barn conversion situated within the grounds of the owner’s smallholding, where they have a horse, donkeys and chickens.

To the front and side of the barn, there is a spacious stone patio leading to a lawned area, the perfect spot for enjoying an al-fresco meal with a drink or an Easter egg hunt for the little ones. There’s also a hot tub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the staycation you can visit the National Botanic Garden of Wales in Carmarthenshire. The location also houses some of the most endangered plants on the planet which come from six areas of the world: California, Australia, the Canary Islands, Chile, South Africa, the Mediterranean Basin.

A four-night stay on 12 April costs from £749 in this three-bed retreat (sleeping 6) (£31 pp/pn). Book online at cottages.com or call 0345 268 0766. *Prices accurate at the time of writing and subject to availability.

Paxton View Barn. (Photo: Cottages.com)

Stay in this comfy, cosy and renovated cottage on the edge of the Lake District. The property has an enclosed patio with garden furniture and barbecue. The Carters Cottage is a gem; a terraced property, beautifully presented and full of character, dating back to around 1850.

In an ideal spot for touring the area you are just a short drive from Bowness and Windermere. South Lakeland and the Kent Estuary offer the contrast of landscape from Morecambe Bay to the Lakeland hills. Walkers will enjoy the picturesque surrounding areas, with walks along the canal – northbound to the historic market town of Kendal or south through the Hincaster Tunnel to Crooklands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the staycation you can visit Sizergh Castle in Kendal, Cumbria. It is in historic Westmorland, and the castle is a Grade I listed building. The gardens and grounds are stunning and the location has also ranked amongst the top places in the UK to see cherry blossom trees.

A four-night stay on 15 April costs from £425 in this two-bed retreat (sleeping 6) (£18 pp/pn). Book online at cottages.com or call 0345 268 0766. *Prices accurate at the time of writing and subject to availability.

The Carters Cottage. (Photo: Cottages.com)

Middle Mistal is a beautiful cottage in every way and set in a stunning location. With a wood burner for chilly spring evenings and a front garden with patio, barbecue and garden furniture. This stunning detached barn conversion offers a luxurious stay in the charming little village of Stainburn, tucked away between the Victorian spa town of Harrogate and market town of Otley.

Middle Mistal truly is in a fantastic location giving you access to the Yorkshire Dales which is full of outdoor activities and breath-taking scenery. The historic city of York and Leeds are easily accessed by car or train. The local train station is 5 minutes away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the staycation you can visit The Stray in Harrogate, a popular landmark with 200 acres of grass parkland that spans part of the town centre on the southern half, giving the town a uniquely green and spacious vibe. It’s also a hot-spot for cherry blossom.

A four-night stay on 29 April costs from £595 in this two-bed retreat (sleeping 4) (£37 pp/pn). Book online at cottages.com or call 0345 268 0766. *Prices accurate at the time of writing and subject to availability.

Middle Mistal. (Photo: Cottages.com)

A stay at High View is ideal for those wanting a relaxing chilled break enjoying the beautiful surroundings, and as the name suggests, there are stunning views of Truro from the sun trap terraced garden. It is so quiet here you would not know that you are only 0.7 miles from the city centre.

The property offers a home from home vibe, with an emphasis on cosy and comfort. The well-equipped kitchen is perfect for rustling up a meal if you don’t want to eat out, or why not eat al fresco on the terrace admiring the view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Truro is the city of Cornwall, full of activity all year round, with cobbled streets and small alleys that lead you to independent shops, cafés and bars. The highlight is the impressive cathedral situated in the beautiful Roselan.

High View. (Photo: Cottages.com)

During the staycation you can visit Trelissick Garden in Truro, an estate with stunning maritime views and lovely woodland walks. Its woodland garden with formal lawns has herbaceous borders, exotic planting, an orchard and views over the River Fal – the location is a great spot for blooming magnolia and other blossoms.