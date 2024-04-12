Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers have been issued a travel warning to not visit some Spanish locations this summer due to unbearably hot temperatures. BirminghamLive reports that travel experts have issued the warning after researchers analysed the average daytime temperatures, average UV rating and a “humidity discomfort” level for all of Spain's most popular tourist destinations in the months of March, April, May and June.

Valencia has warm temperatures of between 19C and 26C, while Castellon de la Plana came second with 18C in April right up to 27C in June. Huelva came in third spot with cooler temperature levels than rival towns and cities.

Javea has highs of 18C in April, and 20, 23, 26 highs from May onwards. Moraira is also in the top five with highs of 18, 20, 23, 26 in April, May, June and July respectively. Alicante is next on the list with highs of 19, 20, 23, 27 Celsius.

UK holidaymakers have been urged to avoid travelling to Spain this summer as travel experts warn of unbearably hot temperatures. (Photo: Getty Images)

Denia has temperatures reaching 19, 20, 23, 27, el Campello 19, 20, 23, 27 and Cadiz 19, 20, 23, 26. Guardamar del Segura takes the tenth spot with temperatures climbing to 19, 21, 23, 27.

In 2022, Spain registered more than 100 million international visitors, recovering by 187.2 per cent and 102.6 per cent versus 2020 and 2021, respectively. In January Spain experienced a day of historic heat with some areas recording temperatures of more than 28C.