New York City has been celebrating St Patrick’s Day for over 200 years

The streets of the Big Apple will be turned green as the city celebrates its Irish roots.

Huge crowds are expected to flock to New York City to watch the annual St Patrick’s Day parade on Friday (17 March). It is one of the biggest celebrations of Ireland’s patron saint around the world.

Dublin will also be hosting its famous St Paddy’s parade, while London also marked the holiday last weekend. But the Irish links across the pond mean that American’s also know how to celebrate the big day.

Chicago famously turns its river green and McDonald’s releases its annual Shamrock shakes. New York City will be hosting its popular St Patrick’s Day parade in the coming hours.

Here is all you need to know:

When is the parade in New York City?

St Patrick’s Day takes place on 17 March, which falls on a Friday in 2023. New York will hold its annual parade on the big day this year - it is not a public holiday in the United States like it is in Ireland.

What time does the St Patrick’s Day parade start?

New York’s St Paddy’s parade will begin at 11am ET (3pm UK) and will run until 4.30pm ET (8.30pm UK). It is the 262nd parade in the city, which has been celebrating the Irish patron saint since the 1700s.

St Patrick’s Day parade in New York City. Picture: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

What is the route for New York’s parade?

The famous St Patrick’s Day parade in the Big Apple will begin at East 44th Street and will then march up Fifth Avenue. It will continue to East 79th Street where it will end.

Do you need tickets?

The New York City parade is free to watch, you don’t need a ticket. Simply find a spot along Fifth Avenue and watch as the parade marches through.

However due to the popularity of the parade, you may need to arrive with plenty of time if you want to get a good spot. So make sure you set off nice and early!

Are there any road closures in New York City?

NBC New York reports that the following streets will be shut during the parade:

Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Can you watch the New York parade on TV?

If you are unable to make it to the St Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, you can still follow along from home. It will be broadcast live by NBC 4 New York at 11am ET with hosts Gus Rosendale, Rana Novini, Tommy Smyth, and Treasa Goodwin Smyth.