A flight to America was forced to turn back to Haneda Airport in Japan after a "drunk" passenger allegedly bit a crew member onboard

A flight to America was forced to turn back to Haneda Airport in Japan after a "drunk" passenger allegedly bit a crew member onboard. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

A flight was forced to return to Tokyo, Japan, after a drunk passenger allegedly bit a crew member. The ANA aircraft was bound for America and was heading over the Pacific Ocean when the incident happened.

The incident prompted the pilot to return back to Haneda Airport. The aircraft was carrying 159 passengers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The passenger, said to be a 55-year-old American, allegedly bit a flight attendant’s arm while "heavily drunk", mildly injuring her, an airline spokesperson told the AFP news agency. According to local media, the man was handed over to police, where he told investigators that he had taken a sleeping pill and didn’t remember what had happened at all.

The incident comes following a series of flight incidents in Japan as of late. The most serious was a collision between a Japan Airlines aircraft and a smaller coast guard plane on 2 January at Haneda Airport.

All 379 people on board the JAL Airbus escaped with moments to spare before the aircraft was engulfed in flames. But five of the six people on the smaller aircraft, which was helping in a relief operation after a major earthquake in central Japan, died.

On Saturday 13 January a crack was discovered in the cockpit window of an ANA flight in Japan, forcing the aircraft to turn back. The crack appeared in the outermost layer of the window and there were no injuries to anyone on board.

Advertisement

Advertisement