One passenger said they heard a “loud noise” from the plane as it braked before impact

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
3 minutes ago
Two planes collided at a Spanish airport - causing the wingtip of one of the aircraft to break.

According to local media, both planes were performing ground manoeuvres on the tarmac at Palma de Mallorca Airport before the incident occurred yesterday (Tuesday 19 September) at 9am.

One of the passengers from the Cóndor plane told Spanish news site Última Hora that they heard a “loud noise” from the plane “braking before impact.”

The passenger added: “We have experienced it calmly, and there have been no injuries or scenes of panic.

“Emergency teams have immediately come to examine the plane, and they have asked us passengers to wait inside the cabin before being transferred by bus to the terminal.”

The planes which collided were an Air Europa plane, which had flown the Barcelona-Palma route and a Cóndor plane.

The Air Europa aircraft arrived at the terminal and crashed into the rear side of the stationary Cóndor plane.

The incident did not affect any other flights departing from or arriving at the Mallorcan airport, and it is understood that there were no injuries.

The Cóndor plane was delayed for 45 minutes and departed for Frankfurt at 10.30am.

The collision occurred at a low speed but both planes were damaged with visible debris on the tarmac.

After the crash, the Air Europa plane was still able to continue moving until it reached the terminal before passengers were able to leave as normal.

Sources from the airport authority Aena said the incident will be analysed by the Civil Aviation Accident and Incident Investigation Commission (CIAIAC).

Palma de Mallorca Airport is the third-busiest airport in Spain after Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport and Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. The airport is the main base for Spanish airline Air Europa and a focus airport for easyJet, Jet2, Eurowings, Ryanair, and Vueling.

Related topics:Spain