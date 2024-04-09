United Airlines flights: Domestic flight in America forced to divert after dog poos in plane aisle leaving smell that 'never quite went away'
A United Airlines flight from Houston to Seattle was forced to divert to Dallas after a dog pooped in the plane’s aisle. The incident occurred on Friday 5 April and was shared on the platform Reddit by one of the passenger’s on board the flight. United Airlines later confirmed the incident to Business Insider.
On Sunday (7 April) the passenger posted on Reddit: “Dog had messy accident in the aisle right in first class. Plane diverted to DFW. Ground crew spent over two hours cleaning carpets with paper towels.
“Smell made me ill. Gate agents kept yelling at passengers and the cabin crew. The smell never quite went away. First class toilet declared unusable as the dog mess was apparently unresolved in there.”
The airline allows dogs on board domestic flights as long as they can fit in a carrier under the seat, where they are meant to remain at all times. Bringing furry friends on a flight comes with extra fees and not all destinations will allow you to fly with your pet.
Users on Reddit were quick to also share their similar experiences on domestic flights. One user wrote: “I was on a flight once where there was a service dog. (Chicago to Allentown.) Flight was turbulent. The moment that flight landed and got to the gate, and that exit door opened, that dog beat everyone off the plane and s–t all over the jetway.
“We were delayed by 15 minutes getting off the plane as they had to clean it up. Kudos to the dog for holding it together.”
NationalWorld has contacted United Airlines for comment.
