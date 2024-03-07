Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Virgin Australia has announced plans to allow pets on planes - becoming the country’s first airline to do so. Small cats and dogs will be allowed on specific domestic flights with the service expected to launch within the next 12 months, subject to regulatory approval.

The proposed changes will allow pets onboard a limited number of designated rows and they will need to remain in a Virgin-approved pet carrier for the whole flight. It comes after Virgin Australia surveyed its Facebook followers in 2021 and saw 85 per cent of respondents voting in favour of the airline launching pets in cabin flights.

Virgin Australia group chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka said this is a change that travellers want. She said: “Our love for animals has always been in the Virgin Australia DNA and we are excited at the prospect of taking off with Australia's first-ever pets in cabin flights. Overwhelmingly, our guests tell us they want to travel with their pets, and we are now on a journey to make that a reality."

Ms Hrdlicka said the airline was working with the service regulator to figure out what the service might cost travellers. Pet carriers must fit under the seat in front in designated rows under the plan. She added that the designated rows will also allow passengers who do not want to be near animals to book a seat away from them.

Ms Hrdlicka said the service is only for dogs and cats and that there will be “no snakes, no birds, no hamsters, no rabbits, unfortunately those guys have to stay home." She added that it would be up to owners to manage their animals, just like parents manage their children on flights.

Currently pets are required to be checked into cargo unless they are authorised service dogs. There will be no changes to the way authorised service dogs travel under the new plan.

Melbourne Airport chief executive Lorie Argus said the airport has been working with the airline to help a seamless transition. She said: "Animals being carried onboard Virgin Australia flights will be required to remain in their approved pet carriers at all other times within the terminal. We expect the pets in cabin concept will prove a popular offering and we look forward to working with Virgin Australia to make it a reality."