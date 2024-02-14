Valentine Road in Hackney, London (Google Maps)

Love is in the air - or in the case of these UK streets, it's down the road. The UK is full of roads that have names inspired by love - a particularly prevalent theme at this time of year as Valentine's Day draws closer.

Analysis of the Royal Mail Address Management Unit Database revealed that there are almost 244,000 of Britain’s street and house names are inspired by romance or love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it's Kissing Tree Lane, or Cupid's Chase. You're likely to be not too far from one of these romantically named UK streets. In less of a surprise, Rose came top for both street and house names – it features on street signs in 1,303 postcodes and over 17,000 house names. In fact, there are actually over 10,000 separate Rose Cottages across the country.

From the UK capital, to further north in Hull and Lincolnshire, here are some road names that stood out to us:

Kissing Tree Lane, Stratford Upon Avon (Google Maps)

Valentine Road, Hackney, London Kissing Tree Lane, Stratford Upon Avon Lovelace Avenue, Solihull Hug Bridge, Macclesfield Cupid’s Chase, Essex Date Street, London (near Covent Garden) Bleeding Heart Court, Farringdon, London Kissing Gate, Hull Bride Street, Liverpool Dear Love Gate, Lincolnshire

Steve Rooney, head of Royal Mail's Address Management Unit, previously said:" It turns out the North West is officially the nation's most passionate region, with 850 street and house names dotted across the area, from Rose Hill in Liverpool to Lovers Lane in Manchester.

"The Midlands closely follow with 450 street and house names including Love Lane in Birmingham and Dove Bank in Derbyshire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Meanwhile, Scotland proves to be one of the UK's most wildly romantic areas, with over 350 related addresses including Edinburgh's Rose Street, St Valentine Terrace in Glasgow and 40 separate Rose Cottages."

According to premier-propertysearch.com, these are the top 10 romantic street names in the UK:

Rose: 1,303

Love: 334

Dove: 302

Honey: 172

Sweet: 89

Flower: 64

Lover: 52

Lovers: 48