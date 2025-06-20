Walkie talkie what? Ultimate festival camping tips from The Camping and Caravanning Club

Deva Fest

The Camping and Caravanning Club has shared expert advice to enhance festival camping this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its top tips are designed to elevate the experience of all festival goers, whether they’re living the high life in a luxury tourer or just starting out in a 2-person tent.

From advice on how to save a few pennies, to getting a great night’s sleep and staying warm in the field, the Club has you covered.

Before you go

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Practice putting up your tent in the garden and packing it away again. Do this and you’ll be confident setting up camp quickly and ensure you have all the parts and tools that you need. Don’t forget the mallet!” Rob Ganley, Editor-in-Chief Camping & Caravanning magazine.This tip is as old as time and is true for any camping trip but more so for festival camping, when you may be far away from shops or camping suppliers.

Unpacking and travel

Packing light and only taking what you need is important. Rob said: “Before you even leave the house think about what you’ll be carrying in with you on the way into the festival. Either a large backpack or folding trolley with all-terrain wheels will see you right”.

Be prepared

Festivals will have rules in place on what you can bring on site. “Ensure you are not taking anything to the ground that you shouldn’t be - check the rules regarding gas bottles, glass and alcohol, which may be prohibited or have restrictions placed on them. Also, don’t pitch too close to main paths through the festival campsite. They’ll be noisy at all hours, and people might stumble into your tent...remember to add a flag or similar to your own tent so you can easily spot it in the crowd.” Ian Hewlett, Club Technical Manager.

Save the pennies

With festivalgoers to Glastonbury expected to spend more than £1,000 this summer*, one of the easiest ways to save costs is by doing some meal prep before you leave home. “Tinned fruit, pre-cooked pasta, slices of home-cooked pizza… these are all good things to bring with you, and they won’t take up much space but will fill a hole and maybe even appease grouchy kids at the end of a long day on their feet”, said Rob.

Stay warm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s no such thing as bad weather just bad clothing: pack for all weathers and bring wellies and lots of layers - even if the forecast looks good, it can get surprisingly cold at night in a tent. A sleeping mat will act as a barrier between your sleeping bag and the ground, while folding up clothes and placing them underneath your sleeping bag will support your back, helping you to wake up refreshed. Rob said: “Consider spending a little more on your sleeping bag and buy one that’s small enough to pack down and carry with you.”

Leave no trace

This is a mantra all campers should embrace. Follow the festival recycling rules and if you are unsure where to dispose of items such as used suncream bottles and batteries at the event campsite, take them home with you and recycle responsibly. And what about your tent? Ian said: “Most importantly, don’t leave your tent behind. There are lots of businesses who accept used kit and work to either recycle it or gift to those in need.”

Safety first

There are some things that are essential for any camping trip. Ian said: “A first aid and basic tent repair kit with patches and adhesive or failing that duct tape and a multi-tool will see you out of some sticky situations. Event campsites will also get dark fast, so don’t forget a lantern or head torch, and remember a battery pack or solar charger to keep electronic devices topped up.”

Ian added: “Avoid campfires near tents, and never cook in your tent or bring a barbecue under canvas to cool off, or to warm the tent, as they can emit carbon monoxide, which is extremely poisonous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Club has also revealed its number one tip for anyone festival camping this summer. Rob said: “In my family, licence-free two-way radios or walkie talkies are great ways to keep in touch with one another. When you have hundreds if not thousands of people within a few square miles, phone signal can quickly drop off. Taking a trip back to the 1980s with these retro pieces of kit ensure we always stay connected.”

Madeleine Birch, the Club’s PR and Events Manager, said: “Follow our ultimate tips this summer and you’ll elevate your festival camping experience to heights you never knew existed.

“Take a peek at our festival essentials checklist and check out our best festival tents guide to be even better prepared so all you need to focus on is having a great time when you get there.”

Check out the Club’s festival checklist at https://www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/advice/camping-tips/festival-essentials-checklist/, or explore its pick of the 10+ best festival tents for 2025 at https://www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/advice/equipment/best-festival-tents/.