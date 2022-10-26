Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | Reset Room podcast
Life coaches, Kay Woodburn and Jacqui Flavell join The Reset Room on the launch of their first book ‘Grittitude’
On a very special episode of The Reset Room podcast this week, I am joined by two highly experienced life coaches (and friends) who have come together to impart their knowledge and strategies for life.
‘Grittitude’ shares 18 gritty attitudes and asks readers to choose to live their lives with these attitudes in order to create a life of choice and positive experiences. The authors take you through many stories and strategies to help you get ‘grittier’ in those moments that things just feel a little harder than they need to.
Listeners will hear all about the mission of the book and how Kay and Jacqui came to write it together. They believe that anyone can benefit from picking up this book and asking themselves some key questions about how they are living their lives, and just what it is that they want to achieve.
Listen to the episode in full:
