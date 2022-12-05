Researchers found air fryers have cheaper running costs than traditional ovens

Air fryers can be up to three times cheaper to run than traditional ovens, consumer group Which? says.

New analysis suggests air fryers, as well as microwaves, pressure cookers and slow cookers, have cheaper running costs than conventional ovens, but Which? said any saving would have to be weighed against the initial outlay - with air fryers costing up to £300.

The cheapest and quickest method of cooking a roast chicken was with a pressure cooker at a cost of 11p and took 32 minutes. By comparison, an air fryer would cost 18p to cook a “perfect” roast chicken while in an oven it cost 39p and took 76 minutes. However, the cheaper method did not produce the crispy skin from normal roasting.

The air fryer was the cheapest appliance for cooking chips at 10p for two portions of chips, compared with 29p in the oven. Baking a cake was also cheaper using an air fryer at just 8p, while it cost 24p using an oven.

For cooking soup, the induction hob and pressure cooker were cheapest at 9p, with the microwave cheapest for steamed vegetables and jacket potatoes.

Best for small quick meals

Emily Seymour, Which? energy editor, said: “Energy bills are a real concern for millions of households across the country, especially when many are already feeling the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, and cooking is one of the everyday costs that really mount up over time.

“There has been a surge of interest in air fryers and smaller cooking appliances in recent months, and our research shows that the hype could be justified in some cases, as we’ve found these products cost less to cook certain foods than conventional ovens.

“The cost savings will soon be lost if you have to cook more than one batch though, so it’s still better to use your oven if you’re cooking large quantities. But for quick, small meals, we’ve found that it’s worth trying out the alternatives.”

NationalWorld has compiled a list of some of the best air fryers on the market, including the Salter EK4221 Air Fryer, which costs £49.99. The product has a capacity of 4.5l, and includes a cooking basket allowing users to air fry, cook chips, meat, seafood, and even cake. It’s small and easy to use and comes with a total of seven presets.

If you want something with a lot of features, the VitAir Swing Air Fryer, at £95, makes low fat cooking quick and easy. It deep fries, bakes, grills and roasts by circulating hot air with its 1400W of power. A particularly unique feature of the Vitair air fryer is its rotational system and 360° cooking process.

For £84.99, the Retro Style Air Fryer, has a capacity of 6l, and is very simple to use. The functions are basic, and the non-stick basket insert is easy to clean which is great for junior cooks.