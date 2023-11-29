Amazon UK: where is Second Chance Store, which items are at charity shop - including books and Kindle
Over 4,000 items donated by Amazon will fill the shelves of the Second Chance shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Amazon has unveiled plans for a London shop dedicated to reselling returned items that will feature discounted products - ranging from kitchen appliances to books and electronics - marked down by up to 50% from their original retail prices.
Partnering with children's charity Barnardo’s, the Second Chance Store is expected to be open for several weeks, with all proceeds supporting the charity’s initiatives for children and young people.
Over 4,000 items donated by Amazon will fill the shelves of the shop, at The Brunswick Centre near Russell Square in Bloomsbury, including quality used, open-box and refurbished products.
The collection of products donated by the online shopping giant includes over 300 refurbished Amazon Echo, Kindle and Ring Doorbell devices.
The will also host a Repairs Zone, offering customers the opportunity to participate in free repair workshops conducted by onsite experts from GXO ServiceTech, an Amazon repair partner.
These workshops will provide live demonstrations guiding individuals on how to mend items like broken laptops and household tech.
“Amazon is committed to giving more products a second chance – both through helping customers shop pre-loved, and through programmes to recycle, trade-in and repair products, contributing to a more circular economy,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon’s UK country manager.
Lynn Perry, chief executive of Barnardo’s, said: “We’re grateful to this partnership, which will assist us in supporting more families in crisis across the UK. More than 800,000 children are currently living in poverty in the UK, whilst millions of families are having to choose between essentials like food, clothing and heating their home this winter. The funds raised will help us continue the vital work of supporting families and ensuring children have the best possible start in life.”
The Second Chance Store is open from Wednesday 29 November until Tuesday 12 December. Amazon already offers returned products year-round through its online Second Chance scheme (amazon.co.uk/amazonsecondchance).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.