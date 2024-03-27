Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The CEO of Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, saw a significant surge in his pay last year, despite previously remarking that there was "no point" in attempting to justify his salary.

Chris O’Shea's pay skyrocketed by nearly £4 million in 2023 according to Centrica's recently published annual report, which revealed he received a total compensation package of £8.2 million, compared to £4.5 million the previous year.

This comprises a £810,000 base salary, approximately £1.4 million in yearly bonuses and £5.9 million in long-term incentives tied to the company's stock performance. It was this latter part which has soared.

In 2022 O’Shea’s long-term incentive plan payment was £2.3 million. Around two thirds of that increase is a reward because the company’s shares have soared in value over the last three years.

The boss of British Gas owner Centrica has been handed a raise of close to £4 million (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

The news comes two months after the chief executive said “you can’t justify a salary of that size” when quizzed by presenters on BBC Breakfast.

Speaking about his £4.5 million pay from the year before, he said: “It’s a huge amount of money, I am incredibly fortunate. I don’t set my own pay, that’s set by our remuneration committee.

“That’s the first bonus I’ve taken in my time at Centrica, for a number of years, I’ve given up bonuses because of hardships that customers were facing.”

The businessman has benefited from the spike in energy prices which helped drive up Centrica’s shares. But his company has also pointed to the help it has provided customers through the energy crisis.

In the last two years it has committed to £140 million of voluntary support for its customers on top of £400 million through non-voluntary means.

Carol Arrowsmith, a board member who chairs the remuneration committee which sets the pay of Centrica’s top chiefs, said: “We need to ensure Centrica is set up for success in the long term and that means attracting and retaining high performing executives who can lead this large and complex business.

“Our CEO’s pay is based on the terms he was appointed on, the structure of the package was approved by our shareholders, and it is consistent with similar companies.

"Centrica’s performance and share price growth are the most significant factors that determine our CEO’s remuneration."