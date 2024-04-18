Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One in 10 (10%) people say they usually have less than £25 in their current account at the end of the month after paying their bills.

According to research by Censuswide, nearly two-fifths (38%) of people have less than £100 left over at the end of the month, and three-quarters (75%) have less than £500.

The study indicated that, compared to 8% of people in London and 5% of people in Cardiff, those living in Brighton (22%), Belfast (12%), and Glasgow (12%) were especially likely to have nothing left over at the end of each month.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the survey of more than 2,000 people across the UK in March, 9% of people said they generally have no money left at the end of each month.

Just under a third (32%) of people surveyed said they are able to save money each month, with some people citing rising bills and a stagnating salary as barriers to putting money aside.

Nearly half (45%) of people said they tend to feel worried, anxious or stressed by the time they are halfway through their monthly pay cycle, according to the research, carried out for financial app RiseUp.

The report also found that many people use payday to “catch up” on money already earmarked for financial commitments, with 77% using it as an opportunity to pay bills and 39% using it to pay credit cards.

One in 11 (9%) people said payday is also an opportunity for spending on treats and one in 10 (10%) spend at the pub following payday. Women are more likely to feel relaxed and positive (69%) on payday than men (61%), according to the findings.

Yuval Samet, CEO and co-founder of RiseUp said: “We are living in a challenging financial environment and cannot escape the pressures of the cost of living, which has an impact both on our bank balance and wellbeing.”

The proportions of people across the UK who manage to save money at the end of each month: