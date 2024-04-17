Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to analysis by a financial information website, savers now have a choice of more than 1,300 cash accounts to beat inflation, compared with none a year ago.

Moneyfactscompare.co.uk found 1,364 savings accounts, including bonds and Isas, as well as easy access and notice accounts, outperformed inflation.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In April 2023, there were no cash savings deals that could beat the inflation rate of 10.1% in March that year, according to Moneyfacts’ records.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “Savers will find a bit of volatility within the top rate tables since last month, so it’s essential to review their nest egg to ensure it’s still paying a competitive rate.

“Inflation eats away at savers’ hard-earned cash, so it’s worth keeping this in mind when comparing different savings accounts to ensure they are earning a decent real return. One area of the savings market to see another drop in the top rate is one-year fixed bonds.

“The best deals today are still paying over 5%, but at the start of 2024, the top rate paid 5.50%. Providers have been reducing fixed rates over recent months as expectations grew for future interest rates to come down. Thankfully, such volatility has calmed.”

She continued: “Switching accounts is essential for any saver who finds their loyalty is not being rewarded.

Considering the more unfamiliar brands is wise but it’s important consumers take time to review any restrictive criteria an account can impose to ensure it works for them.”