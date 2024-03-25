Responsive workforce specialist nurses for the NHS Derby Community Health Service deliver Covid-19 vaccines to housebound patients in April 2021 (Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced that two one-time payments totaling up to £3,000 will be given to over 27,000 healthcare workers.

Community nurses, sexual health professionals, speech-language pathologists, physiotherapists, and other front-line employees of non-NHS organisations will benefit from the payments, which are worth at least £1,665.

The DHSC said that the payments will acknowledge the crucial role that healthcare professionals play in communities, businesses, nonprofit organisations, and local government systems.

Last year, more than one million NHS staff received two one-off payments alongside a 5% pay rise. However, these payments only applied to those directly employed by NHS organisations.

Forming part of the wider NHS pay deal, the DHSC said that one of the new payments was specifically intended to recognise the efforts healthcare workers had made to cut waiting lists.

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “I hugely value the hard work of all our healthcare staff, and those working in non-NHS organisations offer vital support to patients.

“I want to ensure that eligible staff receive these payments, which is why we chose to deliver this funding and why we have taken the decision to relax the financial eligibility criteria employers must meet.

“It will ensure that hardworking staff and the organisations they work for can fully benefit from the NHS pay deal.”

Responding to DHSC’s announcement about one-off payments for more healthcare workers, RCN director for England Patricia Marquis said it was “a huge leap forward”.

“They deliver NHS care and deserve the same treatment,” she said. “We will ask for assurance that the financial amounts are worth the same.