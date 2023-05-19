The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed payments will be made directly into bank accounts

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed the exact date more than six million people will receive a one-off £150 cost of living payment.

The payment will be issued to people who are claiming certain disability benefits, with the money due to be issued from 20 June until 4 July.

A small proportion of payments will be made after this date, where claimants were still awaiting confirmation of their eligibility or entitlement to disability benefits on 1 April. Ministers said the payment recognises the extra costs disabled people in particular often face, such as care and mobility needs.

More than six million people will receive a £150 cost of living payment from next month (Photo: Adobe)

To be eligible for the payment, you must be claiming one of the following benefits to qualify:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

You must have received a payment (or later receive a payment) of one of the above benefits for 1 April 2023 to get the £150 payment. For those who were awaiting confirmation of their entitlement to disability benefits on 1 April, or who are waiting to be assessed for eligibility to receive disability benefits, it may take longer for the cost of living payment to arrive, but it will still be automatic.

Disabled people on low incomes who receive means-tested benefits may previously have been eligible for a £301 payment this spring, and stand to be eligible for a further £300 this autumn and £299 in spring 2024.

The £150 payment will be made on top of these cost of living payments, with disabled people who wouldn’t qualify for the means-tested support, but who are in receipt of disability support, also receiving the payment.

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work, Tom Pursglove MP, said: “We know the cost of living has gone up for disabled people, which is why we are taking action to reduce the financial pressures they face.

“This £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment is on top of up to £900 that most low-income benefit claimants will also receive, helping ensure the most vulnerable in our society are protected from rising costs during this challenging period.”

The £150 payment is part of a wider package of support from the government this year to help with the rising cost of living, including a £900 payment for means-tested benefits claimants and a £300 payment for over eight million pensioner households.

It means that some of the most vulnerable households can receive up to £1,350 in direct cost of living payments, the government said.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride added: “This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people.