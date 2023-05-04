Thousands of Universal Credit and other benefits claimants will get paid early this week due to the coronation of King Chales III.
The coronation will take place on Saturday (6 May) and a bank holiday will fall on Monday (8 May), meaning claimants can expect to receive payments earlier than usual to compensate for the closure of banks.
The bank holiday will be held across the UK two days after the historic event, which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, with the service to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
The early payment can come as a welcome boost, but it also means claimants have a longer wait until the next instalment which can impact budgeting for the month.
When will benefits be paid in May?
The government has confirmed that benefits payments due to be paid on Monday 8 May will be paid one working day earlier due to the bank holiday. It means that claimants can instead expect payments to arrive on Friday 5 May.
The earlier payment date will affect anyone who claims the following benefits from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP):
- Universal Credit
- Child Tax Credits
- Working Tax Credits
- Child Benefit
- Employment Support Allowance (ESA)
- Personal Independence Payments (PIP)
- Jobseeker’s Allowance (Jsa)
- Carer’s Allowance
- Attendance Allowance
- Pension Credits
Claimants do not need to do anything to receive the money as it will be paid into accounts as normal. The amount you are paid will also remain the same. Anyone who does not receive their benefit payment one working day before the bank holiday should contact DWP directly.
Benefits issued by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customers (HMRC) will also be paid earlier on 5 May, including the following:
- Working Tax Credits
- Child Tax Credits
- Child Benefit
- Guardian’s Allowance
There is also another bank holiday at the end of this month on Monday 29 May. Benefits payments that would normally arrive on this day will also be paid early and should arrive in bank accounts on Friday 26 May.
When are the next bank holidays and benefits payment dates?
There are still several more bank holidays to come this year, with the next one due on Monday 8 May.
Upcoming bank holidays - and benefits payments for these dates - in England and Wales include:
- Monday 8 May – Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III - payments due by 5 May
- Monday 29 May – Spring bank holiday - payments due by 26 May
- Monday 28 August – Summer bank holiday - payments due by 26 May
- Monday 25 December – Christmas Day - payments due between 25 and 27 December due by 22 December
- Tuesday 26 December – Boxing Day - payments due between 25 and 27 December due by 22 December
Bank holidays in Scotland fall on the same days apart from the August bank holiday which falls on Monday 7 August. Scots also get a bank holiday for St Andrew’s Day on 30 November.
In Northern Ireland, the August bank holiday falls on the same day as England and Wales. There is also an annual bank holiday to celebrate the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day), which falls on Wednesday 12 July this year.