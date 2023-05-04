Benefits payments will be issued on a different date this month due to the extra bank holiday for the King’s coronation

The coronation will take place on Saturday (6 May) and a bank holiday will fall on Monday (8 May), meaning claimants can expect to receive payments earlier than usual to compensate for the closure of banks.

The bank holiday will be held across the UK two days after the historic event, which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, with the service to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The early payment can come as a welcome boost, but it also means claimants have a longer wait until the next instalment which can impact budgeting for the month.

Benefits payments will be issued on a different date this month due to the bank holiday (Photo: Adobe)

When will benefits be paid in May?

The government has confirmed that benefits payments due to be paid on Monday 8 May will be paid one working day earlier due to the bank holiday. It means that claimants can instead expect payments to arrive on Friday 5 May.

The earlier payment date will affect anyone who claims the following benefits from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP):

Universal Credit

Child Tax Credits

Working Tax Credits

Child Benefit

Employment Support Allowance (ESA)

Personal Independence Payments (PIP)

Jobseeker’s Allowance (Jsa)

Carer’s Allowance

Attendance Allowance

Pension Credits

Claimants do not need to do anything to receive the money as it will be paid into accounts as normal. The amount you are paid will also remain the same. Anyone who does not receive their benefit payment one working day before the bank holiday should contact DWP directly.

Benefits issued by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customers (HMRC) will also be paid earlier on 5 May, including the following:

Working Tax Credits

Child Tax Credits

Child Benefit

Guardian’s Allowance

There is also another bank holiday at the end of this month on Monday 29 May. Benefits payments that would normally arrive on this day will also be paid early and should arrive in bank accounts on Friday 26 May.

When are the next bank holidays and benefits payment dates?

There are still several more bank holidays to come this year, with the next one due on Monday 8 May.

Upcoming bank holidays - and benefits payments for these dates - in England and Wales include:

Monday 8 May – Bank holiday for the coronation of King Charles III - payments due by 5 May

Monday 29 May – Spring bank holiday - payments due by 26 May

Monday 28 August – Summer bank holiday - payments due by 26 May

Monday 25 December – Christmas Day - payments due between 25 and 27 December due by 22 December

Tuesday 26 December – Boxing Day - payments due between 25 and 27 December due by 22 December

Bank holidays in Scotland fall on the same days apart from the August bank holiday which falls on Monday 7 August. Scots also get a bank holiday for St Andrew’s Day on 30 November.