The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee has today voted by a majority of 5–4 to reduce the base rate to 4% - financial experts say it is a huge boost to borrowers, mortgage holders and, perhaps surprisingly, the Pound.

Financial experts have had their say on the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate cut saying that it is a huge boost to borrowers and, perhaps surprisingly, the Pound. The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee has today voted by a majority of 5–4 to reduce the rate by 0.25 percentage points, to 4%, rather than maintaining it at 4.25%.

The cost of borrowing is now at its lowest level for more than two years and Pound Sterling is trading around 0.5% higher across the board today. But the BoE did upgrade its estimate of inflation peaking at 4%, from 3.75%.

Shaun Sturgess, Director at Swansea-based Sturgess Mortgage Solutions, said mortgage holders will be relieved by the news. He said: "The Bank of England’s decision to cut the base rate to 4% is a positive step for mortgage holders and buyers.

“It signals a shift in sentiment — and while we won’t see a flood of cheaper deals overnight, it does ease pressure on lenders and borrowers alike. Tracker mortgage holders will benefit immediately, and fixed rates could edge down further. For aspiring buyers, this may improve affordability and bring confidence back into the market.

“Savers, however, may feel the pinch - it’s now more important than ever to review where your money is held."

Interest rates have been cut to their lowest level since March 2023 after the central bank chose to reduce interest rates to 4% from 4.25% | Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Ben Thompson, Deputy CEO at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said it will be welcome news for aspiring homeowners. He said: "The Bank of England's latest rate reduction will provide even more incentive for aspiring homeowners to step onto the property ladder. It was already a good time to buy, but this latest move makes it even more attractive. Lenders are continually adjusting their criteria, and it's increasingly possible to borrow more than you could last year, opening up the mortgage market significantly.

“However, we recognise a major challenge: many potential borrowers simply aren't aware of the full spectrum of mortgage options available to them. If homeownership felt out of reach to you before, today's climate offers a significantly stronger chance. With the expert guidance of a mortgage adviser, I strongly encourage aspiring buyers to take full advantage of the market and unlock the financial benefits and long-term security that owning a property offers."

Jack Tutton, Director at Fareham-based SJ Mortgages, said the UK economy is on a knife edge. He added: “The expected cut to the base rate just about scraped over the line with a vote of 5-4 in favour of a 0.25% cut. Such a close vote shows how much the economy is on a knife edge. The Bank of England has a very difficult job trying to stimulate the economy while balancing the creeping inflation figures.

"It will be interesting to see how the money markets that fixed rates are priced on react to this and whether lenders can cut their rates further.”

Riz Malik, Director at Southend-on-Sea-based R3 Wealth, said there were signs of further cuts in the future. He added: "Today's rate cut takes the base rate to a two year low and signals the bank's concern over slowing growth. All eyes now turn to the press conference.

"Hints of further cuts could push fixed rates down further, offering a lifeline to homeowners remortgaging later this year, especially those coming off ultra low deals. What is surprising is that not one member voted to cut rates lower than 4% which may suggest further aggressive cuts may not be on the cards."

Prem Raja, Head of Trading Floor at Currencies 4 You, said the Pound has seen a boost. He said: "The Bank of England has cut interest rates by 0.25% to 4%, with the narrow 5–4 vote suggesting future cuts may not come as quickly as markets previously expected. As a result, Sterling is trading around 0.5% higher across the board today.

"For mortgage holders and buyers, this move could ease some pressure on borrowing costs; but don’t expect dramatic drops just yet. For savers, returns may start to dip if rate cuts continue, so now may be a good time to review fixed-term options.

"For investors and FX markets, the less aggressive tone from the BoE is being seen as supportive for the Pound, especially as the ECB and Fed are also showing caution on future cuts. Overall, this marks a shift, but not a pivot, and signals a careful path forward rather than a race to the bottom."