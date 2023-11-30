Lloyds Banking Group has announced another wave of bank closures impacting Lloyds, Halifax & Bank of Scotland

Lloyds, Halifax & Bank of Scotland branches to shut as NatWest confirm more closures - list of locations

Lloyds Banking Group - which owns Lloyds, Halifax & Bank of Scotland - has revealed more branches are set to shut in the latest wave of bank closures which shows no sign of slowing. Lloyds said an additional 45 branches will close in 2024, bringing the group total to at least 276 sites this year and next alone.

Bank closures have become the norm in recent years, with thousands of sites already downing shutters as customers move to online banking. Banks and building societies have closed, or are intending to close, more than 5,800 branches since January 2015, according to Which?. Lloyds confirmed it will be closing 22 Halifax branches, 19 Lloyds branches and four in the Bank of Scotland business next year. The news comes after NatWest Group confirmed more branches across England, Wales and Scotland are set to shut.

The business said 19 NatWest & RBS bank branches will close in 2024, in addition to 142 already set for closure this year. Here is a full list of the latest round of closures from Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and NatWest.

List of Lloyds, Halifax & Bank of England branches to shut

Halifax

Lymington - High Street - March 11

Macclesfield - Chestergate - March 11

Barnet - High Street - March 12

Orpington - High Street - March 12

Dereham - Church Street - March 14

Stamford - High Street - March 14

Barry - Holton Road - March 18

Dartford - High Street - March 18

Penrith - Middlegate - March 19

Diss - Market Place - March 20

Stafford - Greengate Street - April 8

Whitehaven - King Street - April 9

Ilford - High Street - April 15

Morley - Windsor Court - April 16

Daventry - High Street - April 17

Herne Bay - Mortimer Street - April 17

Borehamwood - Shenley Road - April 18

Spalding - Bridge Street - April 18

Bridgwater - Fore Street - April 23

New Milton - Station Road - April 23

Dagenham - Heathway - May 15

Hessle - The Square - August 15

Lloyds:

Orpington - High Street - March 13

Dartford - High Street - March 13

Macclesfield - Chestergate - March 19

Spalding - Bridge Street - March 20

Diss - Market Place - March 21

Lymington - High Street - March 26

Barnet - High Street - April 3

Whitehaven - King Street - April 3

Dereham - Church Street - April 4

Barry - Holton Road - April 4

Borehamwood - Shenley Road - April 11

Bridgwater - Fore Street - April 22

Daventry - High Street - April 30

Stamford - High Street - November 13

Stafford - Greengate Street - November 13

Herne Bay - Mortimer Street - November 13

Penrith - Middlegate - November 14

Ilford - High Street - November 14

Morley - Windsor Court - November 14

Bank of Scotland:

Glasgow - Byres Road - March 21

Tarbert - Harbour Street - April 29

Bowmore - Shore Street - May 8

Helensburgh - Shore Road - August 15

List of NatWest branches to shut

London, Chiswick High Road - February 20

Redcar, High Street East - February 20

Bradford, New Line - February 21

Surbiton, Victoria Road - February 21

Bakewell, Water Lane - February 22

Greenwich, Greenwich Church Street - February 22

Ormskirk, Moor Street - February 27

London, Station Parade - February 27

Morecambe, Marine Road Central - February 28

Wednesfield, High Street - February 28

Pontypridd, Taff Street - February 29

Rickmansworth, High Street - February 29

Birmingham, Bristol Road South - March 5

Liverpool, Prescot Road - March 5

London, Piccadilly - March 6

Rochester, High Street - March 6

Dudley, Castle Street - March 7