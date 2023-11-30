Lloyds, Halifax & Bank of Scotland branches to shut as NatWest confirm more closures - list of locations
Lloyds Banking Group has announced another wave of bank closures impacting Lloyds, Halifax & Bank of Scotland
Lloyds Banking Group - which owns Lloyds, Halifax & Bank of Scotland - has revealed more branches are set to shut in the latest wave of bank closures which shows no sign of slowing. Lloyds said an additional 45 branches will close in 2024, bringing the group total to at least 276 sites this year and next alone.
Bank closures have become the norm in recent years, with thousands of sites already downing shutters as customers move to online banking. Banks and building societies have closed, or are intending to close, more than 5,800 branches since January 2015, according to Which?. Lloyds confirmed it will be closing 22 Halifax branches, 19 Lloyds branches and four in the Bank of Scotland business next year. The news comes after NatWest Group confirmed more branches across England, Wales and Scotland are set to shut.
The business said 19 NatWest & RBS bank branches will close in 2024, in addition to 142 already set for closure this year. Here is a full list of the latest round of closures from Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and NatWest.
List of Lloyds, Halifax & Bank of England branches to shut
Halifax
Lymington - High Street - March 11
Macclesfield - Chestergate - March 11
Barnet - High Street - March 12
Orpington - High Street - March 12
Dereham - Church Street - March 14
Stamford - High Street - March 14
Barry - Holton Road - March 18
Dartford - High Street - March 18
Penrith - Middlegate - March 19
Diss - Market Place - March 20
Stafford - Greengate Street - April 8
Whitehaven - King Street - April 9
Ilford - High Street - April 15
Morley - Windsor Court - April 16
Daventry - High Street - April 17
Herne Bay - Mortimer Street - April 17
Borehamwood - Shenley Road - April 18
Spalding - Bridge Street - April 18
Bridgwater - Fore Street - April 23
New Milton - Station Road - April 23
Dagenham - Heathway - May 15
Hessle - The Square - August 15
Lloyds:
Orpington - High Street - March 13
Dartford - High Street - March 13
Macclesfield - Chestergate - March 19
Spalding - Bridge Street - March 20
Diss - Market Place - March 21
Lymington - High Street - March 26
Barnet - High Street - April 3
Whitehaven - King Street - April 3
Dereham - Church Street - April 4
Barry - Holton Road - April 4
Borehamwood - Shenley Road - April 11
Bridgwater - Fore Street - April 22
Daventry - High Street - April 30
Stamford - High Street - November 13
Stafford - Greengate Street - November 13
Herne Bay - Mortimer Street - November 13
Penrith - Middlegate - November 14
Ilford - High Street - November 14
Morley - Windsor Court - November 14
Bank of Scotland:
Glasgow - Byres Road - March 21
Tarbert - Harbour Street - April 29
Bowmore - Shore Street - May 8
Helensburgh - Shore Road - August 15
List of NatWest branches to shut
London, Chiswick High Road - February 20
Redcar, High Street East - February 20
Bradford, New Line - February 21
Surbiton, Victoria Road - February 21
Bakewell, Water Lane - February 22
Greenwich, Greenwich Church Street - February 22
Ormskirk, Moor Street - February 27
London, Station Parade - February 27
Morecambe, Marine Road Central - February 28
Wednesfield, High Street - February 28
Pontypridd, Taff Street - February 29
Rickmansworth, High Street - February 29
Birmingham, Bristol Road South - March 5
Liverpool, Prescot Road - March 5
London, Piccadilly - March 6
Rochester, High Street - March 6
Dudley, Castle Street - March 7
Maldon, High Street - March 7
