NatWest has announced it will shut 23 more bank branches this year.

The closures are scheduled to take place from April to June and are due to more people switching to banking online.

NatWest has also already scheduled 43 banks to shut this year and 13 of its branches have already closed this month alone.

If your local bank is shutting and you need face-to-face support, NatWest runs mobile branches at various locations throughout the year. These can be used for basic services, like making deposits, paying bills and withdrawing cash.

NatWest also works with other UK banks to open shared banking hubs on a set day each week, where again you can use basic services. You can find your nearest mobile branch or banking hub on the NatWest website .

A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives. We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

The update from NatWest comes just days after Lloyds and Halifax announced the closures of another 40 banks this year.

TSB is also shutting nine bank branches and HSBC has said it will close around a quarter of its total sites - 114 banks - in 2023.

Which 23 Natwest banks are closing?

Here is the full list of NatWest bank closures - including location and the date they will shut down.