The bank said some branches are serving fewer than 250 customers per week

HSBC is closing 114 bank branches across the UK from April next year as it faces a drop in customers.

The banking giant said the number of customers using its branches has declined so much since the Covid pandemic that some are now serving fewer than 250 people per week.

Advertisement

By comparison, it has seen an increase in demand for mobile banking with usage of its app almost tripling since 2017. It said the vast majority of customer transactions are now completed digitally.

HSBC has said it is investing tens of millions of pounds in updating and improving its remaining branch network, which will total 327 after the new wave of closures.

Advertisement

The bank added that around 100 staff could leave as a result of plans to axe 114 UK branches but stressed that it hopes to redeploy all its employees at affected locations to other roles within HSBC, either to other branches or to a different position. It plans to speak to all staff in the branches due to close but it estimates that around 100 employees could leave.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

Advertisement

“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post-closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”

HSBC is closing 114 bank branches across the UK from April next year (Photo: Getty Images)

Which HSBC branches will close?

The full list of HSBC branches set to close is as follows:

Advertisement

April

Blandford Forum

Bexhill on Sea

Abergavenny

Cromer

St Ives

St Austell

Bristol Downend

Leominster

Market Bosworth

Alton

Shaftesbury

Advertisement

May

Wilmslow

Whitley Bay

Coleraine

Bideford

Gainsborough

Launceston

Arnold

Didcot

Brecon

Minehead

Dover

Halesowen

Stroud

Brighouse

Stamford

Whitby

Bridport

Hove

Fakenham

Sudbury

Liskeard

Leicester

Bristol Filton

Dundee

Waltham Cross

Market Harborough

Stourport on Severn

June

Stirling

Pocklington

Chepstow

Knutsford

Frome

Portadown

Penarth

Ilkley

South Shields

Skipton

Honiton

Sleaford

Twickenham

Ross on Wye

Hertford

Wells

Bicester

Oakham

New Milton

Lewes

Pontypool

Beccles

St Neots

Wadebridge

Advertisement

July

Portishead

Droitwich

Leatherhead

Palmers Green

Coalville

Park Gate Southampton

Wetherby

Port Talbot

Kingswinford

Long Eaton

Bromborough

Horsforth

Gosforth

Harpenden

Bognor Regis

Marlow

Christchurch

Seaford

Blackwood

Norwich Mile Cross

Ripley

Tonbridge

Advertisement

August

Bristol Westbury on Trym

Ormskirk

Putney

Ashton under Lyne

Kenilworth

Reigate

North Finchley

Cirencester

Henley on Thames

Denbigh

122 Finchley Road

Chippenham

Bethnal Green

Hornchurch

Colwyn Bay

Dorchester

Morley

Wymondham

Ryde

Windsor

Cardiff Rhyd y Penau

Leighton Buzzard

Eastwood

Closure date to be confirmed:

Advertisement

Oxted

Epworth

Holsworthy

Tenby

Hythe

Cowbridge

Settle

Branches being refurbished

Advertisement

The following branches are set to be refurbished:

Bournemouth

Liverpool Lord St

Bishopsgate

Baker St

Leicester

Walsall

Portsmouth

Doncaster

Southampton

Hull

Middlesbrough

Sheffield

Guildford

Oxford

Lincoln

Telford

Belfast

Harrow

Cardiff Queen St

Peterborough