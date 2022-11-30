HSBC is closing 114 bank branches across the UK from April next year as it faces a drop in customers.
The banking giant said the number of customers using its branches has declined so much since the Covid pandemic that some are now serving fewer than 250 people per week.
By comparison, it has seen an increase in demand for mobile banking with usage of its app almost tripling since 2017. It said the vast majority of customer transactions are now completed digitally.
HSBC has said it is investing tens of millions of pounds in updating and improving its remaining branch network, which will total 327 after the new wave of closures.
The bank added that around 100 staff could leave as a result of plans to axe 114 UK branches but stressed that it hopes to redeploy all its employees at affected locations to other roles within HSBC, either to other branches or to a different position. It plans to speak to all staff in the branches due to close but it estimates that around 100 employees could leave.
Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.
“The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area, so we’ve invested heavily in our ‘post-closure’ strategy, including providing free tablet devices to selected branch customers who do not already have a device to bank digitally, alongside one-to-one coaching to help them migrate to digital banking.”
Which HSBC branches will close?
The full list of HSBC branches set to close is as follows:
April
- Blandford Forum
- Bexhill on Sea
- Abergavenny
- Cromer
- St Ives
- St Austell
- Bristol Downend
- Leominster
- Market Bosworth
- Alton
- Shaftesbury
May
- Wilmslow
- Whitley Bay
- Coleraine
- Bideford
- Gainsborough
- Launceston
- Arnold
- Didcot
- Brecon
- Minehead
- Dover
- Halesowen
- Stroud
- Brighouse
- Stamford
- Whitby
- Bridport
- Hove
- Fakenham
- Sudbury
- Liskeard
- Leicester
- Bristol Filton
- Dundee
- Waltham Cross
- Market Harborough
- Stourport on Severn
June
- Stirling
- Pocklington
- Chepstow
- Knutsford
- Frome
- Portadown
- Penarth
- Ilkley
- South Shields
- Skipton
- Honiton
- Sleaford
- Twickenham
- Ross on Wye
- Hertford
- Wells
- Bicester
- Oakham
- New Milton
- Lewes
- Pontypool
- Beccles
- St Neots
- Wadebridge
July
- Portishead
- Droitwich
- Leatherhead
- Palmers Green
- Coalville
- Park Gate Southampton
- Wetherby
- Port Talbot
- Kingswinford
- Long Eaton
- Bromborough
- Horsforth
- Gosforth
- Harpenden
- Bognor Regis
- Marlow
- Christchurch
- Seaford
- Blackwood
- Norwich Mile Cross
- Ripley
- Tonbridge
August
- Bristol Westbury on Trym
- Ormskirk
- Putney
- Ashton under Lyne
- Kenilworth
- Reigate
- North Finchley
- Cirencester
- Henley on Thames
- Denbigh
- 122 Finchley Road
- Chippenham
- Bethnal Green
- Hornchurch
- Colwyn Bay
- Dorchester
- Morley
- Wymondham
- Ryde
- Windsor
- Cardiff Rhyd y Penau
- Leighton Buzzard
- Eastwood
Closure date to be confirmed:
- Oxted
- Epworth
- Holsworthy
- Tenby
- Hythe
- Cowbridge
- Settle
Branches being refurbished
The following branches are set to be refurbished:
- Bournemouth
- Liverpool Lord St
- Bishopsgate
- Baker St
- Leicester
- Walsall
- Portsmouth
- Doncaster
- Southampton
- Hull
- Middlesbrough
- Sheffield
- Guildford
- Oxford
- Lincoln
- Telford
- Belfast
- Harrow
- Cardiff Queen St
- Peterborough
You can find your nearest HSBC branch using the bank’s branch finder tool online by entering your postcode.