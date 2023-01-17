The latest closures means the bank will shut at least 26 branches by the end of 2023

Barclays has announced 15 more of its bank branches across the UK will shut in April.

The latest closures means the bank will close at least 26 branches by the end of this year.

HSBC is also closing 114 branches this year, while NatWest is closing 43 and Lloyds Bank will shut 14.

If your branch is shutting, the MoneySavingExpert has advised to consider switching to a bank that still has a local branch nearby.

Here are the locations where Barclays is closing its bank branches this year and how many branches are closing for each bank so far.

Full list of the latest branch closures by Barclays

Here are the bank branches which are set to close this year.

Amersham - 4 Sycamore Road - 1/03/2023

Bargoes - 1 Hanbury Road - 14/04/2023

Barnoldswick - 5 Church Street - 14/04/2023

Birmingham - 161 High Street - 10/03/2023

Bishop Auckland - 55 Front Street - 21/04/2023

Bridlington - 6 Manor Street - 6/03/2023

Dagenham - 227/231 Heathway - 3/03/2023

Ellesmere Port - 100 Whitby Road - 2/03/2023

Flitwick - 3 Station Road - 14/04/2023

Guiseley - 45 Oxford Road - 12/04/2023

Hunstanton - 42 High Street - 12/04/2023

Keswick - Market Square - 21/04/2023

Leeds - 390 Harrogate Road - 21/04/2023

Liskeard - The Parade - 2/03/2023

London - 260 Walworth Road - 13/04/2023

London - 104/108 Tower Bridge Road - 19/04/2023

London - 304 Green Street - 20/04/2023

Macclesfield - 10 Market Place - 14/04/2023

Milton Keynes - 8/10 High Street - 18/04/2023

Shenfield - 93-95 Hutton Road - 19/04/2023

Sittingbourne - 85 High Street - 8/03/2023

Sleaford - 21 Market Place - 8/03/2023

Swansea - 16 Newton Road - 7/03/2023

Torquay - 39/40 Fleet Street - 8/03/2023

Warley - 70 Birmingham Road - 21/04/2023

Weymouth - 2B St Mary Street - 3/03/2023

Loading....

How to access Barclays banking services if your local branch is closing

Barclays customers can access certain advice and help in their local area at specific times and dates each month by booking an appointment on the Barclays van or at a ‘pop-up’ bank.

Barclays educational and support van offers advice on buying a new home, online banking, saving for the future, and setting up a business.

Customers can check if a nearby town has a support van on Barclays’ website .

Barclays’ pop-up banking sites , located in spaces such as community centres, libraries and business hubs, also offer advice.

The Barclays van service and pop-up locations don’t have cash or counter services, so customers will be unable to manage money there - access to these services can be found at a Post Office branch.

Customers can access some Barclays services via the Post Office’s 11,400 branches,

Services available include cash or cheque deposits, checking balance, or withdrawing money.

Banks that have announced branch closures for 2023