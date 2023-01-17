Barclays has announced 15 more of its bank branches across the UK will shut in April.
The latest closures means the bank will close at least 26 branches by the end of this year.
HSBC is also closing 114 branches this year, while NatWest is closing 43 and Lloyds Bank will shut 14.
If your branch is shutting, the MoneySavingExpert has advised to consider switching to a bank that still has a local branch nearby.
Here are the locations where Barclays is closing its bank branches this year and how many branches are closing for each bank so far.
Full list of the latest branch closures by Barclays
Here are the bank branches which are set to close this year.
- Amersham - 4 Sycamore Road - 1/03/2023
- Bargoes - 1 Hanbury Road - 14/04/2023
- Barnoldswick - 5 Church Street - 14/04/2023
- Birmingham - 161 High Street - 10/03/2023
- Bishop Auckland - 55 Front Street - 21/04/2023
- Bridlington - 6 Manor Street - 6/03/2023
- Dagenham - 227/231 Heathway - 3/03/2023
- Ellesmere Port - 100 Whitby Road - 2/03/2023
- Flitwick - 3 Station Road - 14/04/2023
- Guiseley - 45 Oxford Road - 12/04/2023
- Hunstanton - 42 High Street - 12/04/2023
- Keswick - Market Square - 21/04/2023
- Leeds - 390 Harrogate Road - 21/04/2023
- Liskeard - The Parade - 2/03/2023
- London - 260 Walworth Road - 13/04/2023
- London - 104/108 Tower Bridge Road - 19/04/2023
- London - 304 Green Street - 20/04/2023
- Macclesfield - 10 Market Place - 14/04/2023
- Milton Keynes - 8/10 High Street - 18/04/2023
- Shenfield - 93-95 Hutton Road - 19/04/2023
- Sittingbourne - 85 High Street - 8/03/2023
- Sleaford - 21 Market Place - 8/03/2023
- Swansea - 16 Newton Road - 7/03/2023
- Torquay - 39/40 Fleet Street - 8/03/2023
- Warley - 70 Birmingham Road - 21/04/2023
- Weymouth - 2B St Mary Street - 3/03/2023
How to access Barclays banking services if your local branch is closing
Barclays customers can access certain advice and help in their local area at specific times and dates each month by booking an appointment on the Barclays van or at a ‘pop-up’ bank.
Barclays educational and support van offers advice on buying a new home, online banking, saving for the future, and setting up a business.
Customers can check if a nearby town has a support van on Barclays’ website.
Barclays’ pop-up banking sites, located in spaces such as community centres, libraries and business hubs, also offer advice.
The Barclays van service and pop-up locations don’t have cash or counter services, so customers will be unable to manage money there - access to these services can be found at a Post Office branch.
Customers can access some Barclays services via the Post Office’s 11,400 branches,
Services available include cash or cheque deposits, checking balance, or withdrawing money.
Banks that have announced branch closures for 2023
- Barclays – 11 branches closing
- Halifax – five branches closing
- HSBC – 114 branches closing
- Lloyds – 14 branches closing
- Nationwide – one branch closing
- NatWest – 43 branches closing
- Santander – five branches closing