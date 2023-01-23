TSB has announced it is closing nine of its branches across the UK this year.
The latest round of closures will take place in May and come after the bank shut down 70 of its locations in 2022.
Several rival banks are also shutting down branches, with Halifax, Lloyds, HSBC and NatWest all closing down sites this year.
TSB said the decision to close a further nine branches was not "taken lightly" but more of its customers are now turning to digital banking.
A TSB Spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are banking differently – with more using digital banking. We remain committed to a national branch network and have invested £30 million upgrading it over the last two years.
“Through video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers now have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”
Which TSB branches are closing?
Listed is the TSB bank branches closing this year and the closure dates:
- Aberfeldy, Bank Street, Aberfeldy, PH15 2BB, 16 May 2023
- Banbury, 61 High Street, Banbury, OX16 5JR, 31 May 2023
- Evesham, 1 Bridge Street, Evesham, WR11 4SQ, 4 May 2023
- Keynsham, 13-15 High Street, Keynsham, BS31 1DP, 2 May 2023
- Kirkwall, 1 Broad Street, Kirkwall, KW15 1HE, 24 May 2023
- Luton, 9 Manchester Street, Luton, LU1 2QB, 30 May 2023
- Newark, 37 Castlegate, Newark, NG24 1BD, 9 May 2023
- Pemberton, 675 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8AH, 11 May 2023
- Pollok, 1 Braidcraft Place, Glasgow, G53 5EU, 17 May 2023
Elsewhere, both Lloyds and Halifax, which are owned by Lloyds Banking Group, also announced a wave of closures.Lloyds is closing down 22 branches, while Halifax will shut 18 sites. The closures are due to be carried out between April and June this year.
A spokesperson from Lloyds Banking Group said: “Branches play an important part in our strategy but we need to have them in the right places, where they are well-used.
“We’ll continue to invest in branches that are being used regularly, alongside our online, mobile app and telephone services.”
Full list of Halifax bank branch closures
- Bangor (243/245 High Street, LL57 1PA), 17 April 2023
- Chester Le Street (58/60 Front Street, DH3 3BD), 19 April 2023
- London (50 Fenchurch Street, EC3M 3JY), 19 April 2023
- Aldershot (24 Union Street, GU11 1DA), 26 April 2023
- Crouch End (6 Broadway Parade, N8 9DH), 27 April 2023
- Chorlton-cum-Hardy (579 Barlow Moor Road, M21 8AE), 27 April 2023
- Golders Green (4/6 North End Road, NW11 7PL), 3 May 2023
- Putney (171/173 Putney High Street, SW15 1TE), 4 May 2023
- Norbury (1513 London Road, SW16 4AE), 4 May 2023
- Surbiton (79 Victoria Road, KT6 4NS), 10 May 2023
- Chingford (269/271 Chingford Mount Road, E4 8LP), 15 May 2023
- Redruth (20 Fore Street, TR15 2BD), 16 May 2023
- Bletchley (47 Queensway, MK2 2ZW), 18 May 2023
- Maldon (52A High Street, CM9 5UJ), 5 June 2023
- St Neots (38 High Street, PE19 1BJ), 6 June 2023
- Whitley Bay (22/24 Park View, NE26 2TH), 21 June 2023
- Purley (1 Purley Parade, High Street, CR8 2AB), 22 June 2023
- Grays – (48-50 High Street, RM17 6NA), 22 June 2023
Full list of Lloyds bank branch closures
- Norbury (1433-1435 London Road, SW16 4AG), 19 April 2023
- Pontefract (21/23 Ropergate, WF8 1LG), 20 April 2023
- Beckenham (60 High Street, BR3 1ET), 20 April 2023
- Gillingham (106-108 High Street, ME7 1AX), 25 April 2023
- Chingford (34 Station Road, E4 7BE), 25 April 2023
- Dagenham (218 The Heathway, RM10 8QS), 26 April 2023
- London (8 Marylebone High Street, W1U 4NN), 3 May 2023
- Ipswich (132 Bramford Road, IP1 4AB), 4 May 2023
- Weybridge (1C Church Street, KT13 8DA), 10 May 2023
- Twickenham (17 Heath Road, TW1 4AW), 11 May 2023
- Whitstable (14 High Street, CT5 1BH), 11 May 2023
- Beeston (The Square, NG9 1EF), 11 May 2023
- Wickersley (232 Bawtry Road, S66 1AA), 15 May 2023
- Borehamwood (189 Shenley Road, WD6 1AW), 22 May 2023
- Littlehampton (1 Beach Road, BN17 5HY), 23 May 2023
- Rustington (131 The Street, BN16 3DW), 5 June 2023
- Aintree (2 Longmoor Lane, L9 0EQ), 6 June 2023
- Shaftesbury (32 High Street, SP7 8JJ), 13 June 2023
- Newport (95 High Street, TF10 7AZ), 13 June 2023
- Ripley (27/29 Oxford Street, DE5 3AH), 14 June 2023
- Hyde – (2-6) Clarendon Place, SK14 2QZ), 21 June 2023
- Harrow – (254 Northolt Road,HA2 8DZ), 29 June 2023