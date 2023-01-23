Nine different TSB bank branches will close in May, while Halifax and Lloyds branches will also see closures this year

TSB has announced it is closing nine of its branches across the UK this year.

The latest round of closures will take place in May and come after the bank shut down 70 of its locations in 2022.

Several rival banks are also shutting down branches, with Halifax, Lloyds, HSBC and NatWest all closing down sites this year.

TSB said the decision to close a further nine branches was not "taken lightly" but more of its customers are now turning to digital banking.

A TSB Spokesperson said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are banking differently – with more using digital banking. We remain committed to a national branch network and have invested £30 million upgrading it over the last two years.

“Through video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers now have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

Which TSB branches are closing?

Listed is the TSB bank branches closing this year and the closure dates:

Aberfeldy, Bank Street, Aberfeldy, PH15 2BB, 16 May 2023

Banbury, 61 High Street, Banbury, OX16 5JR, 31 May 2023

Evesham, 1 Bridge Street, Evesham, WR11 4SQ, 4 May 2023

Keynsham, 13-15 High Street, Keynsham, BS31 1DP, 2 May 2023

Kirkwall, 1 Broad Street, Kirkwall, KW15 1HE, 24 May 2023

Luton, 9 Manchester Street, Luton, LU1 2QB, 30 May 2023

Newark, 37 Castlegate, Newark, NG24 1BD, 9 May 2023

Pemberton, 675 Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan, WN5 8AH, 11 May 2023

Pollok, 1 Braidcraft Place, Glasgow, G53 5EU, 17 May 2023

Elsewhere, both Lloyds and Halifax, which are owned by Lloyds Banking Group, also announced a wave of closures.Lloyds is closing down 22 branches, while Halifax will shut 18 sites. The closures are due to be carried out between April and June this year.

A spokesperson from Lloyds Banking Group said: “Branches play an important part in our strategy but we need to have them in the right places, where they are well-used.

“We’ll continue to invest in branches that are being used regularly, alongside our online, mobile app and telephone services.”

Full list of Halifax bank branch closures

Bangor (243/245 High Street, LL57 1PA), 17 April 2023

Chester Le Street (58/60 Front Street, DH3 3BD), 19 April 2023

London (50 Fenchurch Street, EC3M 3JY), 19 April 2023

Aldershot (24 Union Street, GU11 1DA), 26 April 2023

Crouch End (6 Broadway Parade, N8 9DH), 27 April 2023

Chorlton-cum-Hardy (579 Barlow Moor Road, M21 8AE), 27 April 2023

Golders Green (4/6 North End Road, NW11 7PL), 3 May 2023

Putney (171/173 Putney High Street, SW15 1TE), 4 May 2023

Norbury (1513 London Road, SW16 4AE), 4 May 2023

Surbiton (79 Victoria Road, KT6 4NS), 10 May 2023

Chingford (269/271 Chingford Mount Road, E4 8LP), 15 May 2023

Redruth (20 Fore Street, TR15 2BD), 16 May 2023

Bletchley (47 Queensway, MK2 2ZW), 18 May 2023

Maldon (52A High Street, CM9 5UJ), 5 June 2023

St Neots (38 High Street, PE19 1BJ), 6 June 2023

Whitley Bay (22/24 Park View, NE26 2TH), 21 June 2023

Purley (1 Purley Parade, High Street, CR8 2AB), 22 June 2023

Grays – (48-50 High Street, RM17 6NA), 22 June 2023

Full list of Lloyds bank branch closures