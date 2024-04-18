Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Mint has released a coin to commemorate the National Gallery's 200-year anniversary. In honour of the Gallery's bicentennial celebrations, the £2 coin, designed by Edwina Ellis, features the gallery in its original location in London's Trafalgar Square. "Maiorvm Gloria Posteris Lvmen Est," which translates to "the glory of our ancestors is a light to our descendants," is inscribed around the skilful numismatic representation of the building's famous Corinthian columns.

The phrase is inscribed on the ceiling in the Wilkins Building of the Gallery, conveying the notion that the great artists of the past inspire those of the future.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint said: “We are delighted to join the National Gallery in celebrating its bicentenary.

“This coin is a fitting tribute to a legacy of world-class paintings and the gallery’s unwavering dedication to preserving artistic brilliance. We hope that collectors enjoy this miniature piece of art for years to come.”

Later this spring, the coin will be included in a time capsule organised by the National Gallery as part of NG200 celebrations.

How can I buy a National Gallery coin?

The collectable £2 coin is being made available in various versions, including gold, silver and brilliant uncirculated, to buy from the Royal Mint website. Prices start at £13.