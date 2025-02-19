Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building society account holders are being warned to take action now to make sure they receive a £100 share payout.

Nationwide Building Society customers are being urged to act now to qualify for the 2025 Fairer Share Payment scheme - should it happen. In 2024, the building society paid out £385 million to members as part of the scheme, up from £340m the year before.

Although Nationwide has not yet confirmed details of a 2025 scheme, members are being warned to expect - and prepare for - certain eligibility conditions. Members typically need a qualifying active Nationwide current account, plus either a qualifying Nationwide savings account, cash Isa or mortgage.

To qualify for a payout in the last two years, customers needed to have had at least £100 in a Nationwide savings account, or a cash Isa, 'at the end of any day in March'. So, current account customers should make sure they have at least £100 in their savings account, or cash Isa, at some point next month and for a mortgage, there needs to be at least £100 owed.

For joint savings accounts, Nationwide said last year that "qualifying savings will take account of the whole of any savings and cash Isa balances you hold in your sole name and those you hold jointly".

The current account needs to be active and used in the first three months of this year, and open by March 31, 2025, at the latest. Previously, current accounts deemed eligible have included FlexPlus, FlexOne, FlexStudent, FlexGraduate, FlexAccount, FlexDirect and FlexBasic.

Different eligibility criteria apply depending on the current account in question. For example, for FlexAccount, FlexDirect or FlexBasic current accounts, in two out of three months of January 2025, February 2025 and March 2025, you are likely to need to have received at least £500 into your current account - and transfers from other Nationwide accounts do not count.

In addition, customers with a FlexAccount, FlexDirect or FlexBasic current account are also likely to need to have made at least two payments out of their current account in the first three months of this year. However, customers with a FlexAccount, FlexDirect or FlexBasic current account, could qualify by making at least 10 payments out of the current account in two out of three months of January 2025, February 2025 and March 2025.

On joint current accounts, Nationwide said last year: "If there is more than one account holder, each of you will be a member of Nationwide, so these terms and conditions apply to each of you individually.

“This means that if a qualifying current account, or qualifying mortgage is in joint names, the product and the whole of any balance will count towards each individual’s eligibility for the payment. For example, if you hold both a qualifying current account and a qualifying mortgage jointly with someone else, you will both be eligible to receive the payment."

Nationwide has previously checked eligibility at the end of March, with those included contacted by the end of May, and payments made in June.

Meanwhile, Nationwide is currently offering a £175 cash incentive to new customers who switch to one of its current accounts, meaning new Nationwide customers could stand to make £275 between now and June 2025, if the Fairer Share scheme runs as it has for the last couple of years.

The building society previously confirmed that Virgin Money's customers will not be eligible for any fairer share payment going forward.