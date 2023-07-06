NatWest Group has said “no one” will be “left behind” by the closures as it understands that “digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation”

NatWest Group has announced it will close another 36 high street branches this year as customers shift to online and mobile banking.

The Group said it will ensure “no one” is “left behind” by the closures as it understands that “digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation”.

NatWest will close 34 additional sites between September 2023 and July 2024 while the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) will shut two branches in November 2023.

It means the total number of NatWest branches scheduled to close this year and into next year stands at 140, while the figure for RBS is four.

Customers who need access to face-to-face support are advised to see if a NatWest mobile branch or community pop-up bank is available nearby.

A mobile branch can be used for services such as making deposits and withdrawing cash, while pop-up banks can help with managing online banking and giving information about products and services.

There is also the option to access services at Post Office branches such as cash and cheque deposits, checking your balance and withdrawing cash.

A NatWest spokesperson said most of its customers “are shifting to mobile and online banking because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives” but recognises “digital solutions aren’t right for everyone”.

They added: “We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Listed are the latest NatWest branches that will close this year and in 2024.

25 Corporation Street, Corby, NN16 1NR, England - 26 September 2023

Unit 4, St. Oswald’s Retail Park, Gloucester, GL1 2SR, England - 26 September 2023

403 Bethnal Green Road, London, E2 0AF, England - 27 September 2023

9 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1GW, England - 27 September 2023

60 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1DA, England - 28 September 2023

70 Denmark Hill, Camberwell, SE5 8SD, England - 28 September 2023

5 High Street, Gosport, PO12 1DA, England - 3 October 2023

39 Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, DN35 7AQ, England - 3 October 2023

1 Romsey Road, Southampton, SO16 4GT, England - 4 October 2023

87 High Street, Sidcup, DA14 6DL, England - 4 October 2023

12 The Broadway, Southgate, N14 6PL, England - 5 October 2023

131 Crockhamwell Road, Woodley, RG5 3JX, England - 5 October 2023

9 The Broadway, Stanmore, HA7 4DA, England - 10 October 2023

11 Fore Street, Tiverton, EX16 6LW, England - 10 October 2023

Unit 29 Rosevale Road, Parkhouse Industrial Estate, ST5 7EF, England - 11 October 2023

Unit 5, The Willett Building, London, SW1W 8DL, England - 11 October 2023

15 Mary Rose Mall, Beckton, E6 5ZZ England - 12 October 2023

1 High Street, Weybridge, KT13 8UA, England - 12 October 2023

Bawtry Road, Wickersley, S66 1JY, England - 17 October 2023

463 Bury New Road, Prestwich, M25 1AB, England - 18 October 2023

Bedford Square, Tavistock, PL19 0AQ, England - 18 October 2023

38 High Street, Alton, GU34 1BF, England - 19 October 2023

11 Rolle Street, Exmouth, EX8 1HH, England - 19 October 2023

119 Boundary Road, Norwich, NR6 5JD, England - 31 October 2023

53 High Street, Wanstead, E11 2AB, England - 31 October 2023

7 Hinckley Road, Leicester, LE3 0TQ, England - 2 November 2023

4 Commercial Square, Camborne, TR14 8EB, England - 7 November 2023

St. Andrews Cross, Plymouth, PL4 0AE, England - 7 November 2023

100 The Crescent, Colchester, CO4 9GN, England - 8 November 2023

2 The Sandlings, Ipswich, IP3 9YY, England - 8 November 2023

15 Chester Road, West Shotton, CH5 1DF, Wales - 9 November 2023

34 Henrietta Street, London, WC2E 8NL, England - 5 December 2023

20 Melbourne Street, Stalybridge, SK15 2JQ, England - 8 July 2024

10 Banks Road, West Kirby, CH48 4LG, England - 8 July 2024

Listed are the latest RBS branches to close this year.