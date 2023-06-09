The company said it is dealing with the “most challenging economic climate” that retailers have faced “in decades”

The Post Office has announced it is closing several high street branches across the UK in the next few weeks after struggling amid the “most challenging economic climate”.

The company said that despite the closures it will relocate some sites as it recognises the pressures Postmasters face to keep sites open and “serve their local community".

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rosehearty branch in Aberdeenshire is due to shut on 22 July and the Eaton site near Norwich, although a date for the latter has not yet been announced.

The site in West Mersea High Street in Colchester will close on 9 June before being relocated to Mersea Island Supermarket on 14 June, while the Post Office in Gilstead Lane, Bingley will shut on 10 July before moving to nearby Ferncliffe Road on 11 July.

The delivery office based within Soham Post Office is also due to close in July, with the service being moved to Ely delivery office.

Every Post Office branch closing in weeks amid ‘challenging climate’. (Photo: Getty Images)

The closures come after a store in Haslemere, Surrey, shut for good on 31 May and the Braintree Masefield site shut on 31 January.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Post Office spokesperson said: "On many occasions a branch will close and sometimes just a few days later re-open at a new location under a new Postmaster.

"This is the most challenging economic climate retailers have faced in decades and we fully recognise the pressures Postmasters face to keep their branch open and serve their local community."

The Post Office has more than 11,500 sites across the country and is still opening new sites as it welcomes customers to new branches in Shropshire, West Yorkshire, Port Glasgow and London.

Listed are the post offices that will be closing down in the next few weeks.

Eaton Post Office, Norwich

Haselmere, Surrey

Rosehearty, Aberdeenshire

West Mersea High Street, Colchester - relocation

Gilstead Lane, Bingley - relocation

Advertisement

Advertisement

High energy costs and a shift to shopping online after the pandemic is also taking its toll on many high street shops including Poundland and Marks and Spencer.

Marks and Spencer is planning to close ten more stores, with another ten set to relocate, but the retailer says it has plans to open 18 new stores over the next year.