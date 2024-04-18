Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Do you envision yourself in an awe-inspiring sanctuary that draws inspiration from lush rainforests, seamlessly blending contemporary design with cutting-edge technology?

Well, the latest prize draw from Omaze could offer you just that, with a Dorset House Draw and that gives entrants an opportunity to claim a £2,500,000 haven boasting five bedrooms, a meticulously crafted landscaped garden, a hot tub, an outdoor shower, and your very own private cinema.

Nestled on the fringes of a quintessential market town, the contemporary Forest House in Dorset offers a gateway to both rural tranquillity and seaside splendour.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the New Forest to the east, Bournemouth and Sandbanks' sun-kissed shores to the south, and the Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site to the west, adventure beckons at every turn.

With no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to worry about, the fully furnished property - which also comes with an additional £100,000 in cash, no less - can be yours to live in, rent out or sell for a profit.

With an eye-watering valuation of £2,500,000 valuation, if you do decide to lease the property out, you can expect a steady stream of income estimated between £5,000 - £6,000 per month.

And should you choose, the path to becoming a multimillionaire is as simple as selling up and walking away...

The house

(Photo: Omaze)

The house boasts a meticulously crafted design that harmonises with its surroundings, showcasing striking elevations that seamlessly blend with the landscaped gardens and wooded backdrop.

Constructed with natural wood panels, tiled accents and sleek black powder-coated aluminium framed windows, complemented by expansive bi-fold doors, the residence exudes a contemporary aesthetic.

Embracing the natural beauty outside, the property features full-height glazing, offering breathtaking views of the verdant gardens and flooding the interior with abundant natural light, creating a seamless integration with the surrounding woodland.

Spanning 4,294 sq. ft., this new build residence epitomises a celebration of nature, boasting a sun terrace and wrap-around decking, enticing the fortunate winner to immerse themselves in the great outdoors.

Spread across three levels, the home is adorned with state-of-the-art finishes and smart technology throughout, ensuring modern comfort and convenience.

The grand open-plan living room and kitchen, adorned with bi-fold glass walls on two sides, are delineated from the formal dining room by a striking feature fireplace wall.

The kitchen features a spacious central island with banquette seating and a breakfast table overlooking the garden, complemented by stylish veined Dekton surfaces and integrated appliances, including an induction hob, twin ovens, microwave, dishwasher, fridge, wine fridge, freezer, and a boiling water tap.

An expansive hardwood deck seamlessly extends from the kitchen and family room, providing an ideal setting for alfresco entertaining. The elegant drawing room, adorned with doors leading to terraces at both the front and rear of the house, offers additional space for relaxation.

Completing the main floor is an en suite guest bedroom with a shower room. Ascending the hardwood staircase with a glass balustrade leads to a galleried landing sitting area, with a mirrored walkway providing access via a timber footbridge that seamlessly connects the interior and exterior spaces.

Outside, the garden area features a hot tub and outdoor shower. The luxuriously proportioned main bedroom suite boasts a central headboard, bedside tables, dressing table, a fully fitted dressing room, and a spa-like bathroom with a freestanding bath.

Additional amenities include three further bedroom suites, each with built-in furniture and colour-themed shower rooms, as well as a cinema room for entertainment purposes.

What else?

The earlier you participate, the greater your chances are to reap the rewards. Early entrants could win not only the Forest House in Dorset and £100,000 in the Grand Prize Draw, but a prestigious Mercedes G-Class, simply by entering ahead of time.

The Mercedes G-Class began life as a reliable utility vehicle in 1979 - it even served as a 'Popemobile' during the '80s and '90s. Today, it’s one of the more opulent SUVs on the market, blending unparalleled off-road prowess with luxury interiors.

By entering the competition, you’ll also be doing some good, with Omaze committing to donating a minimum of £1,000,000 to BBC Children in Need through the proceeds of the House Draw.