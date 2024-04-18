Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Property aficionados are being offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live a piece of history with a new listing in Norfolk.

Wymondham Town Hall has been listed by Auction House between £250,000 to £300,000, giving potential developers a chance to repurpose the “truly unique” building. The historic property, which was Grade II-listed in 1950, was originally built as a gentleman’s residence and has most recently been used as offices for the Town Council.

The impressive building has the possibility for eight bedrooms, giving the renovation opportunity for a grand residence or for multiple luxury lodgings. There is also opportunity to go down the commercial route, renovating the building into an impressive office building or co-working space.

Wymondham Town Hall is in a “prime location” and close to both history and a rich cultural scene. Auction House said: “The town itself has a long and proud history as one of the largest parishes in the county. Known for historic landmarks dating back to the 11th century, residents can enjoy buildings such as Wymondham Abbey and Beckett’s Chapel. On the third Saturday of every month, the town hosts a Farmers’ Market which is in its 24th year and was the first of its kind in the county.

“Just a short walk from the town centre, you can enjoy an array of amenities on your doorstep. From quaint shops and charming cafés to convenient public transport links, there is easy access to everything this historic market town has to offer.”