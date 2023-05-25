Parents must make a minimum spend in cafes to claim a free kids’ meal worth up to £3.50

Tesco is bringing back its Kids Eat Free scheme across its 311 UK cafes throughout the May half term holidays.

The offer will be available between Monday 29 May and Friday 2 June, with parents required to spend just 60p to claim a free kids’ meal worth up to £3.50.

It comes after the supermarket returned the initiative over the February half term to “support families”, Tesco UK CEO Jason Tarry said.

This half term Tesco cafes will be offering one free Kids Hot Meal Deal, Kids Breakfast or Kids Pick ‘n’ Mix deal with each item bought by an adult from 60p when showing their Tesco Clubcard at the till.

Popular menu items include beans or avocado on toast, fish fingers, baked chicken goujons or a sandwich.

Tesco brings back ‘Kids Eat Free’ deal for May half term. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

There’s also a vegetable side dish available and a sandwich pick n mix which includes a piece of fresh fruit.

Mr Tarry said: “We know that household budgets can be stretched over the school holidays, so we are pleased to once again be offering free meals to children when they’re off school as another way to support families during this half-term.”

Tesco said the deal is just one of the ways it is helping families spend less as it also has other money-saving schemes on offer.

This includes its Aldi Price Match, which matches the price of more than 600 products to Aldi, including both Tesco own brand products and big brands.

The supermarket also recently announced another price lock on over a thousand Low Everyday Prices products until July 2023.

Supermarket rival Asda has also extended its ‘Kids Eat for £1’ café meal deals throughout the May half term holidays.

In April, it refreshed the menu which now includes penne pasta with meatballs and a vegan hidden veg pasta meal, as well as meals such as fish fingers and chicken nuggets. Children will also receive a free piece of fruit such as apple, pear or banana within the deal.

Asda chief commercial officer Kris Comerford said: “We know that when families are preparing for half term it can often mean an additional strain on household budgets.