There are just two weeks left for customers to get triple their Clubcard voucher value

Tesco is urging more than 20 million Clubcard customers to cash in their rewards over the next fortnight before they are cut from three times to two times their value.

Shoppers can currently get three times their Clubcard voucher value with its Rewards Partners scheme if they are cashed in before 14 June, but after this date they will only be worth twice their value.

Rewards ordered up to and including 13 June will continue to be valid for one year from the date of issue, meaning shoppers can enjoy the triple value rate for the next 12 months.

The popular rewards scheme allows shoppers to collect Clubcard points for money spent in Tesco stores and exchange them for vouchers. These vouchers can be used in Tesco supermarkets, where shoppers can access more than 8,000 weekly deals on Clubcard prices, to get money off fuel, or for excursions to locations such as Pizza Express, Legoland and Alton Towers with one of over 100 Reward Partners.

Tesco’s chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: “While we are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our reward partners, we want to remind millions of Clubcard holders to redeem their vouchers at three times the value until June 13 so they can use their reward partner codes to give themselves and their families a well-deserved treat.

“We have extended the validity of redeemed codes at the 3x rate, so if swapped before the deadline, they will be valid for a year, instead of six months, to give customers even more time to enjoy them.”

Customers have hit out at the change to the value of Clubcard vouchers, pointing out that it comes as the cost of living crisis is already putting household budgets under pressure.

One shopper said in a tweet: “Tesco #clubcard now only worth x2 – gee thanks #Tesco – you really care about your loyal customers – not. Maybe time to shop elsewhere.”

A second Clubcard user wrote: “We were always grateful for the @Tesco Clubcard X4 when our kids were younger, it helped out massively on days out, we used our vouchers to buy towards Merlin passes which saved us so much money. We use it now for ourselves and X3 is good, but what an insult #X2 is to customers!”

A third added: “Dear @tesco Just got your email re clubcard voucher exchange value changing to 2x, not 3x the value. Really disappointing! Not that long ago they were worth 4x the value. Are you not making enough profit already?”

Another shopper said the Clubcard had kept her shopping at the supermarket, but said she will now be “looking elsewhere” due to the change and Tesco’s “soaring prices”. She added: “I bet a lot will do the same. It really helped us all out. Disappointed in you Tesco.

Meanwhile, rival retailers Sainsbury’s and Boots have also recently cut the value of their loyalty schemes.