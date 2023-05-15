Three million customers are being urged to spend their points before the deadline

Tesco has issued an urgent warning to shoppers as only weeks remain to spend £15 million worth of Clubcard vouchers.

The supermarket has said Clubcard vouchers that were first issued in May 2021 will expire at the end of this month and customers must use their points before the 31 May deadline.

Under current rules customers have two years to spend Clubcard points once a voucher has been issued.

If customers still have Clubcard vouchers to get rid of they can either spend them in store or online during a food shop. If vouchers are used during a shop or for fuel, every 150 points can be exchanged for the value of £1.50.

Customers can choose to spend their points on one of Tesco’s Rewards Partners where they can get triple the value of points - 500 points would be worth £5 in store, but would be worth £15 when spent with a Rewards Partner.

Tesco issues urgent warning to shoppers over Clubcard points. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Tesco currently has more than 100 “Reward Partners” including Disney+, Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, Pizza Express, Legoland and Zizzi.

But from 14 June, customers who spend their points on the Rewards scheme will only get double the value of points - not triple. This means 500 points will be worth only £10 then the current £15.

Customers can also choose to swap vouchers for money off their Tesco mobile bill.

Tash Whitmey, Tesco’s loyalty director, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, which could potentially save shoppers up to £351 a year.

“And with more than £15 million worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of May, we’re reminding customers to spend them to help with the shopping budget.”

Tesco customers can find out how many Clubcard points they have in the supermarket’s Clubcard and grocery app.