What's the first purchase you would make if you were to hit the National Lottery jackpot? That's usually the first thought when picking lottery numbers for a chance at winning big.

But what if you discovered you were actually sitting on a fortune without even knowing it? Well, for some folks in the UK, that's exactly the case.

The National Lottery keeps online list of unclaimed tickets, which currently includes a winning ticket from a special EuroMillions draw on 3 November 2023

The deadline for claiming those winnings is rapidly approaching, with the lucky ticket holder only having until Wednesday 1 May to step forward and claim their prize. The elusive ticket was purchased in Northumberland and has the winning Millionaire Maker code TDWJ 92983.

We’ve listed all of the current unclaimed Lottery prizes at the bottom of this article. Are you holding on to a winning ticket?

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize. If a valid claim is not received within this timeframe, the money and any interest earned on it goes to National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer. Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online.

For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date. Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

Current unclaimed National Lottery tickets:

Euromillions - £1m

As mentioned there's a UK Millionaire Maker prize unclaimed from the 3 November 2023 draw - with this ticket bought in Northumberland. Again, the winning Millionaire Maker code is TDWJ 92983, and the deadline to claim the prize is 1 May 2024.

Euromillions - £1m

A third UK Millionaire Maker winner is out there somewhere, drawn on 23 February 2024. The ticket holder - who purchased their ticket in the London Borough of Camden - needs to claim it by 21 August.

Set for Life - £10,000 every month for a year

This prize was won on 25 January, with the winning numbers 7, 20, 23, 36, and 44 matching five. The ticket was bought in Worthing District, and the deadline to collect the prize is 23 July.

Set for Life - £10,000 every month for a year

This prize was won on 5 February, with the winning numbers 3, 4, 8, 10, and 28 matching five. The ticket was bought in Manchester, and the deadline to collect the prize is 3 August.

Thunderball - £500,000

A Redditch ticket holder could claim half a million from a draw on 8 December last year - but they'll have to do so by 5 June. Their winning numbers were 2, 15, 31, 35, 37 and the Thunderball 6.