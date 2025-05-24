It’s taken me years to find a routine that means my home stays tidy all of the time without constantly cleaning - here’s what I do.

They say a tidy home equals a tidy mind and while that might not be true for everyone, it certainly is for me. If my house is a mess I simply cannot think straight and given that I work from home, raise my young family here and spend a chunk of my free time in these four walls too, thinking straight is pretty essential.

Getting my home in order hasn’t happened overnight but it might have taken a lot less time had I known then what I do now. Many of the tips and tricks I’m going to share with you I tried in isolation but it wasn’t until they all came together that I finally had a system that worked.

While I do some cleaning and tidying every day, I am by no means cleaning all of the time and find by doing this, I now have more time to spend with my family and on myself. Because at one time my house was always messy, the time I spent having fun with the children was dwindling and the time I spent taking care of myself was virtually non-existent.

So, if you are currently feeling overwhelmed with housework, would love to spend less time cleaning and more time doing things you enjoy, read on and see if my way could also work for you.

Start with decluttering

This is really key to the whole thing. If you cut corners with your decluttering, you will always be shuffling and reshuffling to make things look neat, only to find it looks a mess again as soon as your back is turned.

The way I look at decluttering is, I only have space for what I have space for. I can’t make my home bigger and I can’t afford to move to a mansion, so my first tip is to live to the space you have. If you have tidied up and you still have things spilling out of your storage, then you might simply have too much stuff for your space and you might have to get a bit more ruthless with discarding things.

If your home is in desperate need of a declutter then this step won’t happen overnight, but the more you get rid of, the easier it’s going to be to tidy up. Start with a cupboard, or a bookshelf, or even a whole room if you’re feeling brave, and declutter until everything has its place. When everything has its home, it’s so easy to tidy up and keep it tidy.

Clean little and often

My guru when it comes to cleaning is Gemma Bray, founder of The Organised Mum (TOM) cleaning method. She has devised a system which means I do a handful of ‘top level’ jobs each day, including a load of laundry and a quick wipe over the bathroom, along with a 30-minute clean of a particular room Monday to Thursday.

‘Friday Focus’ also offers the opportunity to deep clean somewhere, or perhaps turn your attention to neglected spots such as skirting boards or the inside of kitchen cupboards.

The thing I find most useful is Gemma has it all mapped out for you so there’s no thinking involved, I simply do as Gemma tells me each day. Download the app and subscribe for £3.59 per month (you can try it free for seven days) and she’ll also guide you through each clean step-by-step, while giving you words of encouragement through the myriad pre-recorded sessions to choose from.

Don’t put it down, put it away

This is such an easy rule to follow once everywhere is tidy as you don’t want it messed up! For example, if you use a pair of scissors and the worktop is already full of stuff, there’s little incentive to put those scissors back where they belong, but if everything’s tidy, that one item is now upsetting the peace of your uncluttered life, so you instead feel compelled to return them to whence they came.

And this isn’t just your job - my family is probably sick of me calling after them, “don’t put it down, put it away!” However, the message is starting to sink in, and with everyone in the house on board, it becomes a lot easier to keep things tidy.

Cleaning product subscriptions

There’s nothing that puts a spanner in the works of a cleaning regime quite like running out of cleaning product so I now make sure I have the essentials on a subscription service. There are loads of options out there so pick your own favourite, but after trying various brands, I have settled on a few I love.

For multipurpose spray and bathroom cleaner I choose Purdy & Figg for its non-toxic formula and glorious scents. My washing up liquid, laundry pods and foaming hand wash all come from Smol who again make products that are better for the planet, and for the people using them. And I get my kitchen roll and toilet paper from Who Gives a Crap who also boast eco-friendly credentials - the fun paper they come wrapped in is just a pretty added bonus!

Finch app

A recent addition to my newly organised life is the Finch app. Again, there are loads of apps out there which aim to get you into good habits and completing your daily to-do list, but I particularly like this one as it’s free (you can also upgrade for a subscription fee but the free version offers everything I need) and it makes checking off all your jobs that little bit more fun.

Primarily a self-care app, it uses a virtual pet to motivate users to build positive habits and achieve daily goals. As you complete everything you planned for the day, you can ‘care’ for your pet, send it off on travels and customise its outfit and home. I began with very basic jobs to tick off - like going to bed on time, taking screen breaks and teeth brushing and have gradually added more, such as my daily cleaning jobs from TOM.

I’m astounded by what is essentially an advanced tamagotchi having made such a huge difference to my life, but here we are. By starting with making sure I was going to bed at a reasonable time and getting up at a regular time every day, I have found so much more spare time, I have more energy and my brain fog has largely lifted making me far more productive.

It has also helped me understand what is actually possible in one day. So I no longer set unreasonable expectations and have a pre-written to-do list, tailor made by me, so just like with the TOM cleaning method, I don’t need to think about what needs to be done, I can just get on and do it.