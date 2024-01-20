The news was reported by China’s state broadcaster that 13 people had died and one rescued after a fire broke out in the dormitories of a boarding school

Thirteen students have died in a fire that erupted in the dormitories of a boarding school located in central Henan province, as reported by Chinese state media.

All of the victims were students, as confirmed by a teacher to Zonglan News, a state-backed media outlet based in Hebei province. China's state broadcaster, CCTV, stated that one individual rescued from the scene was undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The fire ignited on Friday night and was successfully extinguished just before midnight at Yingcai School, situated in the rural Fangcheng district of central Henan. CCTV reported that the owner of the school had been detained in connection with the incident. Local authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, aiming to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, with no reports currently that the blaze was intentional.

Yingcai School primarily serves elementary-grade students, with an attached kindergarten, as indicated on the school's WeChat page. Many of the boarding students hail from rural areas, according to the Beijing Youth Daily.

The school, located in Dushu township, is one of the two branches under the institution's purview. The community is now grappling with the aftermath of this devastating incident.

Henan is home to several UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Longmen Grottoes, which are ancient caves and niches with Buddhist art, and the Shaolin Temple, famous for its association with martial arts, particularly Shaolin Kung Fu.

The Yellow River, one of China's major rivers, flows through Henan, providing fertile plains for agriculture. The province has been a significant centre for agriculture and has played a crucial role in Chinese history and development.