Residual rain from Hurricane Erin is set to hit UK shores next week. | National World

Brits are obsessed by the weather because it changes so much - which means conversations will be in full flow for the extremes about the hit the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures could reach 30C over the bank holiday weekend before the remnants of Hurricane Erin bring wind and rain along with big waves to the coast.

Warm and sunny spells are expected over the weekend, hitting a peak on Monday, before Erin will bring more unsettled weather, the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RNLI urged people to go to a lifeguarded beach where possible and beware of rough seas.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “It’s looking fairly fair, it’s going to turn increasingly warm, the warmest day is going to be Monday.

“Each day there will be more sunshine developing.”

Sunday will be a mix of cloud and sunshine again, but possibly sunnier than Saturday, with the risk of a few showers around northern and western parts of Scotland, Mr Snell said.

It will be a degree or two warmer than Saturday, then the sunshine will be more widespread on Monday with maximum temperatures of 29C or even 30C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fine weather will end on Monday, and more unsettled conditions are expected for next week.

The remnants of Hurricane Erin will bring a return of some rain, the forecaster said.

Mr Snell said: “It does stay for most of next week to the north west of the UK, so really strong winds stay offshore, the main impacts for us is it will bring a return of some rain.

“From Tuesday onwards some of the rain will be heavy so we’ll keep an eye on that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Temperatures return back down to average, low 20s in the south.

“It will be a little bit blustery. There will be some more larger waves towards the western coasts.

“If you are planning to head towards the beach early next week, stay up to date with forecasts on our website… and keep up to date with the RNLI.”

That is good news after worse fears last week over a 600 mile rainstorm that was forecast to begin on August 27. Predictions claimed the areas set to be hardest hit were southern Scotland and the East Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead, said: “We want people to enjoy the bank holiday and stay safe, and with this unusually big surf forecast for this time of year likely to peak later in the bank holiday weekend and early next week, it’s important for people to be aware so they can keep themselves and their families safe.

“Big surf means greater risk from rip currents and the swell also coincides with spring tides – which means more powerful tidal water movement at greater speed.

“The forecast is changeable, so things might look different over the next couple of days. But we do know that with the current forecast for bigger waves building and arriving towards the end and the day after the August bank holiday weekend, beaches are likely to be busy with holidaymakers and locals.

“Some places could see bigger waves building through the weekend too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We always advise people to visit a lifeguarded beach where possible – but we also appreciate people will be out on the coast where lifeguards are not present.

“Rip currents are powerful channels of water that become more powerful in larger surf. They are also found around river mouths, estuaries and man-made structures like piers and groynes.

“Our rip current advice is the same whether you are at a lifeguarded beach or not. If you find yourself caught in a rip current don’t fight against it or you’ll get exhausted.

“If you can stand, wade back to shore, or swim parallel to the beach until you’re free of the current, then return to the beach. Alternatively, if you can’t do either of those or are becoming exhausted, Float to Live to preserve your energy and then wave and shout for help.”