A16 crash: Man dies & 3 children taken to hospital after 5-vehicle collision in Crowland
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has died and three children were taken to hospital after a serious collision involving five vehicles in Crowland. Lincolnshire Police said they were called to the A16 near to the junction with the B1040 after receiving an emergency call just after 12.40pm on Sunday, March 3.
The vehicles involved were a grey Peugeot 308, a silver Kia Sportage, a black Mercedes, a grey Volkswagen Transporter and a red Scania fire engine. The grey Peugeot, silver Kia Sportage, black Mercedes and fire tender were all travelling southbound towards Peterborough. The VW Transporter was travelling north towards Spalding.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The road was closed at the time and reopened later in the evening. Police have since issued an urgent appeal for information to assist them in their investigation. The force said: "We are appealing for information and dashcam or other video footage that may have been recorded from vehicles that were travelling in the area prior to the collision and have recorded any of the vehicles involved.
"We would also like to speak to anyone who has witnessed the collision or has recorded footage that will assist our investigation. Anyone who has information they believe may help the Investigating Officers is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by email at [email protected] or call 01522 212316. Please quote incident 171 of 3 March."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.