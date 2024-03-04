Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died and three children were taken to hospital after a serious collision involving five vehicles in Crowland. Lincolnshire Police said they were called to the A16 near to the junction with the B1040 after receiving an emergency call just after 12.40pm on Sunday, March 3.

The vehicles involved were a grey Peugeot 308, a silver Kia Sportage, a black Mercedes, a grey Volkswagen Transporter and a red Scania fire engine. The grey Peugeot, silver Kia Sportage, black Mercedes and fire tender were all travelling southbound towards Peterborough. The VW Transporter was travelling north towards Spalding.

The road was closed at the time and reopened later in the evening. Police have since issued an urgent appeal for information to assist them in their investigation. The force said: "We are appealing for information and dashcam or other video footage that may have been recorded from vehicles that were travelling in the area prior to the collision and have recorded any of the vehicles involved.