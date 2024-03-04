Breaking
A27 accident: Delays around Portsmouth after crash near M27
The A27 at Portsmouth has now been cleared after an accident which caused long delays
A crash on a major road has caused long delays this morning.
One lane of the westbound A27 at Portsmouth was closed after the accident, which is between the Portsbridge roundabout at Hilsea and the Junction with the M275, at which point the A27 becomes the M27.
Hampshire County Council says the road is now open, and that queues - which stretched back several miles as far as the A3M - are beginnign to ease.
