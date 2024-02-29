Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a 'loving' lorry driver have paid tribute after he died in a crash on the M27. Police attended the multi-vehicle pile-up at junction 5 around 12.30pm on Wednesday, 21 February involving a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo.

The lorry driver has now been named as 36-year-old Michal Kaminski from Salisbury, Wiltshire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, NationalWorld's sister title The News reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, are now issuing the following statement: "In loving memory of Michal Kaminski, who died in a tragic crash on the M27 on 21 of February 2024. You will always be in our hearts and we will always remember you smiling. Loving family and friends."

The police investigation into the collision is ongoing. A 32-year-old man from Yapton, Arundel, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving. A 40-year-old woman from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, of drink driving, and of drug driving. A 37-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Michal Kaminski. Pic: Hants police/family

“All three have since been released on bail until 21 May while enquiries continue to establish the circumstances that led to this collision,” a force spokesman said. “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision. Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 quoting reference 44240076451.”

Meanwhile, tributes from Michal’s employer Salesmark West along with a fundraiser to support his brother have also been released. Jasmin Green wrote on Just giving: “On Wednesday, 21 February, like always, Michal (Mike) left our yard with a smile and a bounce in his step to deliver flooring to his customers on the south coast. A few hours later, there was a horrific accident on the M27, and through no fault of his own, Mike lost his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“About a decade ago, Mike moved to the UK from Poland to make a new life for himself. After living in Salisbury for a few years and making friends, he asked his brother Rafal (Raf) to join him. The two brothers had set out on an adventure, and we feel privileged that they both found their way to Salesmark West. To those who knew Mike and Raf, you can see their good character. Their Mum and Dad had instilled in them the importance of hard work, respect and loyalty.

“Mike drove a van for several years, but he dreamed of being a lorry driver. Through hard work and never giving up at the tail end of last year, Mike overcame his diabetes and the language barrier and passed his HGV class 2 test.

“Mike was a man who always wore a smile and for whom nothing was too much trouble. The hole he leaves in our team and the hearts of the people who knew him can never be filled.

“A uniquely kind, generous and larger-than-life character has been snatched from us. However, the hole left in Raf's life is more than the emotional loss of a dearly loved brother. Mike and Raf rented a house and a car together and shared all the bills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Raf has the sad reality that he has to manage this by himself as he has also lost his financial partner. We have been blown away by the love, affection and kind words expressed about Mike, our driver, colleague and friend. As a legacy to Mike, we would love to see a financially secure future for Raf in Salisbury. To continue the journey and adventure, Mike started all those years ago.”