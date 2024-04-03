AJ Doyle: Fundraising appeal launched to bring back Irish man who died in motorbike crash in Australia
The heartbroken friends of an Irish man who died in a motorbike collision in Australia have launched a fundraising appeal to bring back his body to his home country. AJ Doyle, 30, was killed in the crash that took place in Perth, western Australia over Easter weekend.
In a statement posted on GoFundMe, friend Shona ODonnell wrote: “Our dear friend AJ Doyle has suddenly passed away here in Perth Australia. We are raising funds to assist with the financial burden on the family, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and also to get his personal belongings brought home.”
The page said The Kevin Bell Reparation Trust, a charity that aims to alleviate the financial hardship of grieving families whose loved ones have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances back to Ireland, are working to assist with getting AJ back to his family in Donegal.
Tributes have also been paid to the 30-year-old. One wrote: “Such awful news. Condolences to his family and friends.” Another commented: “Rest in Peace, AJ”. The appeal has so far raised over $73,000, smashing its $10,000 target.
