Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dad-of-ten from Sussex, who died suddenly in February, has been remembered as a ‘one in a million’ man. Gaz Holliday, who became well-known in Worthing for his distinctive tattoos, died from complications related to diabetes. The 46-year-old, who had ten children and owned a crocodile and a snake, was living in Eastbourne at the time of his death but was originally from Goring-by-Sea.

One of his children, Angel, 19, said: “He was very eccentric. He was covered head to toe in tattoos. All sorts of different reptiles, snakes, a crocodile and tarantulas. He left ten kids behind unfortunately. He had the biggest heart of gold. He went to the end of the earth for people. I’ve had so many people reach out to say he was such a nice guy. He was definitely one in a million. I don’t think I’ll ever meet a man like him again. When he was at his best, he was the best.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angel said Gaz had been in prison for two years and was ‘unfortunately estranged to most of us when he died’. He also never got the chance to meet his first grandchild – Angel’s five-month-old daughter.

Gaz, a former crime scene cleaner, ‘was just trying to get back on his feet’ after serving his sentence. "He had fallen down a rough path,” Angel said. “None of us got the chance to say goodbye, which is hard – especially for my younger siblings.

"The youngest is seven. To lose a dad that young – I think I’m young and I’m 19. When he was there, he was an amazing dad. Unfortunately time didn’t give him a chance to come out a changed man.”

Angel has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds to support her family financially, including to cover funeral costs.

So far, £925 has been raised of the £5,000 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angel wrote: “Unfortunately, none of us are in a position to give him the funeral he deserves and it's breaking our hearts. He was taken too young so also didn't have anything in place. Gaz was a free spirit who went to the ends of the earth to help those he loved. If you want to pay him back, here's your chance. Anything helps and brings us closer to our goal. Lets give him a send off worth remembering.”

Angel said she is surprised by the amount of money donated so far. "I didn’t think we would raise £500,” she said. “He was very well known but didn’t have the best end to life. He’s left children behind to sort all this out, which I didn’t think I would have to do.”