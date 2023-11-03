Alton Towers is getting ready to reopen its Nemesis rollercoaster - and has released this video

The Nemesis rollercoaster at Alton Towers has been out of action for a year - but a new video gives a hint of what might be coming up when it's back in action.

Promo for the clip suggests that the Nemesis creature has escaped from a secure containment, and the video tells the story of a secret experiment on the beast by a group called The Phalanx spiral out of control.

A still from a promo video for the Nemesis rollercoaster at Alton Towers

In the footage members of The Phalanx are seen wearing protective clothing in what seems to be preparations for some kind of surgical procedure. The footage concludes in dramatic fashion with a close-up on an unidentified creature’s blazing, red eye slowly opening.

An Alton Towers spokesperson said: “We will not be offering any comment on recent alleged events other than to assure visitors Nemesis will be back with a vengeance in 2024.”

