Alton Towers Nemesis rollercoaster: New video shows backstory to 2024 revamped ride
Alton Towers is getting ready to reopen its Nemesis rollercoaster - and has released this video
The Nemesis rollercoaster at Alton Towers has been out of action for a year - but a new video gives a hint of what might be coming up when it's back in action.
Promo for the clip suggests that the Nemesis creature has escaped from a secure containment, and the video tells the story of a secret experiment on the beast by a group called The Phalanx spiral out of control.
In the footage members of The Phalanx are seen wearing protective clothing in what seems to be preparations for some kind of surgical procedure. The footage concludes in dramatic fashion with a close-up on an unidentified creature’s blazing, red eye slowly opening.
An Alton Towers spokesperson said: “We will not be offering any comment on recent alleged events other than to assure visitors Nemesis will be back with a vengeance in 2024.”
The attraction - which takes riders on a heart-pounding journey with a G-force of 3.5 and top speed of 50mph - welcomed fans on a final ride round its exhilarating twists and turns last November before temporarily ceasing operations to undergo a revamp. Part of the transformation will see the entire 250-tonne, 716-metre-long track replaced ahead of thrillseekers being welcomed back in 2024.